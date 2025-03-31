Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with sellers' pressure on, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the exception to the rule, rising by 0.16% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $122.52 and the resistance of $127.63.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is rather more bearish than bullish. If the bar closes near the support, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $115-$120 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. The volume keeps going down, which means bulls are not ready yet to seize the initiative. If nothing changes, traders may witness a test of the support of $115.47 by the end of the week.

SOL is trading at $124.21 at press time.