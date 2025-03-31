Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the coins are under sellers' pressure, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 0.31% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is on its way to the local resistance of $606.73. If the daily bar closes around that mark, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $620 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of BNB is far from key levels. In this case, traders should focus on the vital zone of $600.

If the price fixes above, there is a chance to see an ongoing upward move to the $620-$640 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the native exchange coin has made a false breakout of the previous bar's low. If the weekly candle closes far from it, there is a possibility to witness a bounce back to the middle of the channel.

BNB is trading at $599.92 at press time.