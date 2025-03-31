Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 31

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 14:40
    Can this week be bullish for Binance Coin (BNB)?
    Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 31
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The majority of the coins are under sellers' pressure, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 0.31% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is on its way to the local resistance of $606.73. If the daily bar closes around that mark, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $620 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of BNB is far from key levels. In this case, traders should focus on the vital zone of $600. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 30
    Sun, 03/30/2025 - 13:54
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 30
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the price fixes above, there is a chance to see an ongoing upward move to the $620-$640 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the native exchange coin has made a false breakout of the previous bar's low. If the weekly candle closes far from it, there is a possibility to witness a bounce back to the middle of the channel.

    BNB is trading at $599.92 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 31, 2025 - 14:34
    XRP Shines Among Major Winners in Institutional Inflows Last Week
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 31, 2025 - 14:24
    40,000,000 XRP Withdrawal Stuns Top South Korean Exchange
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dutch Blockchain Week 2025: A Global Gathering In The Heart Of Netherland
    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dutch Blockchain Week 2025: A Global Gathering In The Heart Of Netherland
    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 31
    XRP Shines Among Major Winners in Institutional Inflows Last Week
    40,000,000 XRP Withdrawal Stuns Top South Korean Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD