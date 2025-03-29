Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of 1 Billion Transactions; What's Left?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, is approaching a major milestone, nearing 1 billion total transactions. According to ShibariumScan, the Shibarium network has processed 992,561,156 transactions, leaving only about 8 million more to reach the 1 billion mark.

The recent increase in daily transactions has accelerated Shibarium’s progress toward this landmark. In the last 24 hours alone, transactions surged to 3.84 million, signaling increased network usage and engagement.

Other Shibarium measures are also reporting growth. According to ShibariumScan, total blocks have surpassed 10 million, with the latest count at 10,188,747 and total addresses at 191,626,796.

Shibarium is expected to undergo a variety of advancements, including its expansion into a roll-up hub, allowing developers to deploy custom Layer-3 rollups directly on it.

Shibarium: Expanding Into a Rollup Hub



🟡 Developers will be able to deploy custom Layer 3 rollups directly on Shibarium



🟡 Each rollup settles its transactions on Shibarium and uses $BONE as gas



🟡 This expands BONE’s role from a utility token to a foundational asset for new… pic.twitter.com/T4pSOoxL0n — Shibarium Updates 📢 (@Shibizens) March 29, 2025

Each rollup will settle its transactions on Shibarium and use BONE as gas. This expands BONE’s role from a utility token to a foundational asset for new chains. Shibarium will also function as a data availability layer, storing and reliably serving rollup data. This architecture enables multiple chains to operate in parallel while staying connected.

However, the long-term vision remains a modular, interoperable ecosystem where Shibarium acts as both execution and data backbone.

With momentum growing, all eyes are on Shibarium as it gears up to hit the 1 billion transaction milestone, cementing its position as a key player in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

SHIB's latest price action

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price reversed course after five days of advances, with the token reaching highs of $0.00001567. However, profit-taking in the market has triggered a pullback, leading to a decline in SHIB’s price.

After its strong upward momentum, Shiba Inu is set to post its third consecutive day of losses, with the price falling to a low of $0.0000125 during Saturday's trading session. This decline highlights increased market volatility and selling pressure as traders capitalize on recent gains.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 3.61% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000128, wiping out weekly gains, and only up 0.49% in the last seven days.