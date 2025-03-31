Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for March 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite bears' pressure, buyers are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

TON/USD

Toncoin (TON) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 6.19% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of TON has broken the local support of $3.965. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $4.10 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, bulls keep controlling the initiative. If the candle closes above the vital zone of $4, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the resistance of $4.116.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the breakout of the resistance happens, traders may witness a price blast to the $4.50 zone.

TON is trading at $4 at press time.