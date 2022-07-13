You Can Read U.Today Articles and Even More in CryptoMarket App

If you are willing to read most important news about your coins and use advanced charts, this app is for you

U.Today news and analytics are available in the CryptoMarket application, which also allows you to keep track of your favorite digital assets and find news about them all in one place.

The CryptoMarket app is a universal tool for anyone who is investing in cryptocurrencies or actively trading digital assets. In only one app, you will be able to collect news and information from multiple sources and receive updates on coins or tokens you are holding or trading with.

The app developers are constantly updating existing news sources and filling them up with websites that cover the most important happenings in the industry and provide operative and accurate information.

One of the most distinctive features of the app is the portfolio, which allows users to monitor and control the value of their holdings. The value and profitability of your holdings are calculated automatically, and the only thing you need to do is to select an asset and add the price of a purchase.

If you test out the app, you can download it from the App Store and start using all of its functions right away since no account creation or sign-up is required. The full list of assets and news about them is available right after downloading and installing the app on your phone.

The CryptoMarket app will fit both beginner and experienced cryptocurrency market investors as it includes both simplified and advanced charts, including candlestick charts and regular linear graphics.

Numerous timeframes and stylization of advanced charts are options as the app remains highly customizable to your needs and style.