Most Important Data for Cryptocurrency Market Releases in Few Hours: Details

Wed, 07/13/2022 - 08:20
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Crypto market remains green ahead of June CPI data release
Most Important Data for Cryptocurrency Market Releases in Few Hours: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

U.S. June CPI data will be released today, and the entire financial industry will finally find out how financial regulators are going to act on the upcoming key rate meeting. If inflation data brings us an unexpected "surprise," both digital assets and stock markets are going to take yet another hit.

The most recent CPI data greatly exceeded the expectations of the market and became a catalyst for the latest sell-off on the cryptocurrency market that pushed the price of Bitcoin far below $20,000, making the foreseeable future of the digital assets market questionable.

With the additional strengthening of monetary policy, risky assets like cryptocurrencies or IT stocks are taking a massive hit as traders and investors move their funds to more stable options like commodities or bonds.

In July's case, the expected YoY inflation remains at 8.8%. In June, analysts were expecting a 8.3% acceleration but reached 8.6% instead, which caused turmoil on financial markets and the rally of the U.S. dollar.

Previously, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that inflation numbers were expected to be "highly elevated," which caused a mild controversy among investors following uncertainty and fears on the cryptocurrency market.

Related
Ripple Scores Significant Win as Judge Denies SEC’s Attorney-Client Privilege Claims

Ahead of the data release, cryptocurrency markets remain anemic as the main narrative on the market remains bearish while most digital assets are extremely oversold, making shorting and betting on the further plunge too risky.

While there are only a few hours left before the data release, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are showing positive performance on the market, resulting in 2-5% growth in the last 24 hours.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitcoin Still Follows This Legendary Pattern Created by Jean-Paul Rodrigue
07/13/2022 - 12:24
Bitcoin Still Follows This Legendary Pattern Created by Jean-Paul Rodrigue
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Not DOGE or SHIB, But ShibDoge Is Most Held Coin Among ETH Whales
07/13/2022 - 12:08
Not DOGE or SHIB, But ShibDoge Is Most Held Coin Among ETH Whales
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum Successfully Bounces off $1,030 Support Line, Gains 5% in Last 24 Hours
07/13/2022 - 11:37
Ethereum Successfully Bounces off $1,030 Support Line, Gains 5% in Last 24 Hours
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan