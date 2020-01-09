XRP Will Never Cost a Fortune, Crypto Trader Says, But Community Thinks Otherwise

Original article based on tweet

XRP liquidity keeps rising but a crypto trading expert still believes that 1 XRP will never cost a fortune no matter what

While many individuals in the Ripple community hope that the day when the XRP price will skyrocket is approaching with every new breath, there are those who believe that this will never happen.

Recently, U. Today reported about a talk between crypto traders in which they discussed the massive hopium people have a chance to retire with 1 BTC/1 XRP or 1 ETH in the future.

Now, one of these traders is bashing those who hope that 1 XRP will be worth $10,000 one day.

“1 XRP will never cost a fortune”

Crypto trader @BTC_Macro has tweeted that those who dream of waking up rich one day holding 1 XRP are greatly wrong. While $10,000 is not a problem for Bitcoin, as everyone has already seen it a few times, this crypto expert states that despite all milestones that Ripple has achieved or will achieve in the future, 1 XRP will never be worth same as Bitcoin on its way up.

It seems, that the trader has chosen an exaggerated XRP price for those retail investors who put too much faith in their XRP holdings.

If you think that 1 XRP will be worth $10k one day, then the best part of you definitely ran down your mother’s legs. — Bitcoin Macro (@BTC_Macro) January 9, 2020

The community expects an XRP price to rise soon

An XRP fan @kevindixon has posted a screenshot of the chart which shows, he believes, that XRP is being accumulated before a price surge – a classic scheme, he adds.

Image via Twitter

The other day, the coin’s price rose from $0.19 to $0.21 and many XRP investors are now expecting the quotes to increase further and regain the all-time high of $3.25 which XRP briefly hit on January 5, 2018.

The XRP liquidity about to hit another ATH

Recent reports are showing that two On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) corridors set up by Ripple’s partner MoneyGram to Mexico and the Philippines are about to achieve a new all-time high.

Image via Twitter

Image via Twitter

Must Read Ripple CEO Buys Bitcoin (BTC) with XRP Dumped on Retail: Adam Back - READ MORE

Major Ripple’s partner on the brink of a major expansion

As reported by U.Today earlier, one of Ripple’s biggest partners, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) in Thailand, the biggest bank in the country, intends to expand into four other local markets – Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar – and bring the Ripple’s technology along to those locations, providing extra liquidity for XRP.