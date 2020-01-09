BTC
XRP Will Never Cost a Fortune, Crypto Trader Says, But Community Thinks Otherwise

📰 News
  Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    XRP liquidity keeps rising but a crypto trading expert still believes that 1 XRP will never cost a fortune no matter what

Contents

While many individuals in the Ripple community hope that the day when the XRP price will skyrocket is approaching with every new breath, there are those who believe that this will never happen.

Recently, U. Today reported about a talk between crypto traders in which they discussed the massive hopium people have  a chance to retire with 1 BTC/1 XRP or 1 ETH in the future.

Now, one of these traders is bashing those who hope that 1 XRP will be worth $10,000 one day.

“1 XRP will never cost a fortune”

Crypto trader @BTC_Macro has tweeted that those who dream of waking up rich one day holding 1 XRP are greatly wrong. While $10,000 is not a problem for Bitcoin, as everyone has already seen it a few times, this crypto expert states that despite all milestones that Ripple has achieved or will achieve in the future, 1 XRP will never be worth same as Bitcoin on its way up.

It seems, that the trader has chosen an exaggerated XRP price for those retail investors who put too much faith in their XRP holdings.

The community expects an XRP price to rise soon

An XRP fan @kevindixon has posted a screenshot of the chart which shows, he believes, that XRP is being accumulated before a price surge – a classic scheme, he adds.

XRP price
Image via Twitter

The other day, the coin’s price rose from $0.19 to $0.21 and many XRP investors are now expecting the quotes to increase further and regain the all-time high of $3.25 which XRP briefly hit on January 5, 2018.

The XRP liquidity about to hit another ATH

Recent reports are showing that two On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) corridors set up by Ripple’s partner MoneyGram to Mexico and the Philippines are about to achieve a new all-time high.

XRP 2
Image via Twitter
XRP 3
Image via Twitter

Major Ripple’s partner on the brink of a major expansion

As reported by U.Today earlier, one of Ripple’s biggest partners, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) in Thailand, the biggest bank in the country, intends to expand into four other local markets – Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar – and bring the Ripple’s technology along to those locations, providing extra liquidity for XRP.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Craig Wright Has ‘Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship’ Named After Him by Bitcoin Association

📰 News
  Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Bitcoin Association grants the first ‘Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship’ named after Craig Wright to a student from Cambridge University

Dr Craig Steven Wright keeps insisting that he is the real Bitcoin inventor, Satoshi Nakamoto, and this story is taking another curious turn which some may consider almost ridiculous. Bitcoin Association has set up a ‘Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship’ named in honour of Craig Wright (CSW).

Another PR trick by Craig Wright? 

Here’s what the press release says:

“Named after Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto (aka Dr. Craig S. Wright), the scholarship supports study and technological development of real world blockchain applications made possible by Bitcoin's original design, now represented by Bitcoin SV (BSV).”

The first scholarship has been recently given to Robin Kohze – a PhD student who is writing a thesis on genomics at Cambridge University. This person took the second place during the second Bitcoin SV Hackathon in the fall last year.

Kohze is also a founder of the Cambridge University Metanet Society. The title is also to do with Craig Wright – that is the name from his visionary “Metanet” – an Internet that is powered by the Bitcoin network. Apparently, here BSV (Bitcoin Satoshi Vision) is meant, since this is the only Bitcoin that Craig Wright and the other BSV creators publicly acknowledge as the real one.

