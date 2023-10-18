XRP Perpetual Futures Listed on This Crypto Platform: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP futures trading to expand outside US through this new listing
Wed, 10/18/2023 - 15:00
XRP, the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has gained a new listing as its global reach expands.

In an exciting announcement, top U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase announced the arrival of perpetual futures. Coinbase Advanced customers in eligible non-U.S. jurisdictions can now trade perpetual contracts, including XRP.

As stated in an official blog post, Coinbase customers in eligible non-U.S. jurisdictions can begin trading perpetual futures on Coinbase Advanced, the crypto exchange's platform for sophisticated retail traders.

At first, Coinbase Advanced customers will be able to trade four perpetual contracts: XRP, BTC, ETH and LTC. Contracts initially offer up to 5x leverage, while XRP offers up to 3x leverage.  

The perpetual futures that are settled in USDC are powered by Coinbase Bermuda Limited, which is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA).

The crypto exchange stated that there are plans in the works to add even more contracts in the coming months. Coinbase also stated that it is working to offer mobile trading soon.

Traders will benefit from a reduced introductory charge rate of 0% (maker) and 0.03% (taker).

Coinbase relisted XRP in July of this year following a landmark judgment that determined that XRP sold on crypto exchanges does not qualify as a security. Following the momentous decision, XRP has had multiple listings on top crypto exchanges, including Binance US, Gemini and the like.

Recently, XRP saw a boost in optimism after a U.S. judge rejected the SEC's request for an interlocutory appeal.

This is evidenced by the fact that XRP has received inflows for 25 consecutive weeks, per asset manager CoinShares report, indicating investor interest in the crypto asset.

XRP was down 0.19% in the last 24 hours to $0.489 at the time of writing.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

