Advertisement
Advertisement

    Coinbase Launches 24/7 Trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum Futures Seeing Major Milestone

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 9/05/2025 - 16:00
    This milestone marks first on CFTC-regulated exchange
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Launches 24/7 Trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum Futures Seeing Major Milestone
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major crypto exchange Coinbase has launched 24/7 trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, marking a major milestone, being the first time this would be available for leveraged futures contracts on a CFTC-regulated exchange.

    Advertisement

    In an official blog post, Coinbase announced this major advancement in the regulated U.S. derivatives market. Beginning May 9, 2025, U.S. traders will have access to 24-hour trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum futures for the first time on a CFTC-regulated exchange.

    With this move, Coinbase Derivatives (CDE) becomes the first CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange to offer leveraged futures contract trading 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for its retail and institutional Bitcoin and Ethereum futures. This launch provides broader market access to U.S. traders, allowing them to manage risk and exploit opportunities in real time, reflecting crypto markets' always-on nature. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/06/2025 - 12:10
    Coinbase to Suspend Ethereum Wthdrawals This Date, Here's Why
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Settlement Slammed by SEC Commissioner
    Ripple President Shares Key Stablecoin Insight: Details
    Whales Buy ETH Like Crazy as Ethereum Jumps 33% Overnight
    Crucial Trillion Dollar Bitcoin Warning Issued by Samson Mow

    Coinbase stated that 24/7 futures trading is just the beginning, as it is actively working to introduce perpetual-style futures to the U.S. — giving retail traders access to one of the most widely used derivatives products in crypto, but within a regulated environment. 

    Coinbase updates

    Coinbase announced both new listings and delistings this week. In new asset listings, PAX Gold (PAXG) is now available on Coinbase and in the Coinbase iOS & Android apps.  

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/06/2025 - 23:30
    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Similarly, Space and Time (SXT) on the Ethereum network have been listed on Coinbase and are now available on the Coinbase iOS & Android apps under the experimental label, allowing Coinbase users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store these assets.

    In a separate announcement, Pendle (PENDLE) is now available to New York residents on Coinbase and in the Coinbase iOS & Android apps.

    In a delisting move, Coinbase stated it has disabled trading for Gemini Dollar (GUSD) and GYEN (GYEN), however, users will continue to have the ability to withdraw their funds at any time.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 9, 2025 - 15:53
    Stellar Jumps 10%, Here's Why XLM Is Outperforming XRP in Key Metrics
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    May 9, 2025 - 15:47
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for May 9
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase Launches 24/7 Trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum Futures Seeing Major Milestone
    Stellar Jumps 10%, Here's Why XLM Is Outperforming XRP in Key Metrics
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for May 9
    Show all