Coinbase Launches 24/7 Trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum Futures Seeing Major Milestone

Major crypto exchange Coinbase has launched 24/7 trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, marking a major milestone, being the first time this would be available for leveraged futures contracts on a CFTC-regulated exchange.

In an official blog post, Coinbase announced this major advancement in the regulated U.S. derivatives market. Beginning May 9, 2025, U.S. traders will have access to 24-hour trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum futures for the first time on a CFTC-regulated exchange.

24/7 trading for futures is here in the US.



Trade Bitcoin and Ethereum futures on your time — any hour, any day. The market doesn’t sleep, and now, neither do your opportunities.



Next up: Perpetual futures. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/q4OXMjr8pn — Coinbase Futures (@cbFutures) May 9, 2025

With this move, Coinbase Derivatives (CDE) becomes the first CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange to offer leveraged futures contract trading 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for its retail and institutional Bitcoin and Ethereum futures. This launch provides broader market access to U.S. traders, allowing them to manage risk and exploit opportunities in real time, reflecting crypto markets' always-on nature.

Coinbase stated that 24/7 futures trading is just the beginning, as it is actively working to introduce perpetual-style futures to the U.S. — giving retail traders access to one of the most widely used derivatives products in crypto, but within a regulated environment.

Coinbase updates

Coinbase announced both new listings and delistings this week. In new asset listings, PAX Gold (PAXG) is now available on Coinbase and in the Coinbase iOS & Android apps.

Similarly, Space and Time (SXT) on the Ethereum network have been listed on Coinbase and are now available on the Coinbase iOS & Android apps under the experimental label, allowing Coinbase users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store these assets.

In a separate announcement, Pendle (PENDLE) is now available to New York residents on Coinbase and in the Coinbase iOS & Android apps.

In a delisting move, Coinbase stated it has disabled trading for Gemini Dollar (GUSD) and GYEN (GYEN), however, users will continue to have the ability to withdraw their funds at any time.