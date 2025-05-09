Coinbase Buys Deribit for Nearly $3 Billion, Ripple Settlement Agreement Filed by SEC, 6,700,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Coinbase buys Deribit for nearly $3 billion

Following Ripple's $1.25 billion purchase of Hidden Road, the crypto industry has been shaken by another staggering acquisition. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Coinbase, the leading U.S. crypto exchange, has agreed to buy crypto options trading giant Deribit for $2.9 billion. This marks the largest deal for Coinbase and the cryptocurrency industry in general. As stated in the report, the deal was financed with $700 million in cash and 11 million shares of the exchange's Class A common stock. Following the news, Coinbase's shares rose nearly 5% in premarket trading, coinciding with a surge in Bitcoin's price. With the help of this acquisition, Coinbase aims to strengthen its position in the growing crypto derivatives market. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the two companies were in "advanced discussions," but it was not clear whether any final agreement had been reached back then.

Ripple settlement agreement filed by SEC

Yesterday, May 8, the U.S. SEC has filed a letter to Judge Analisa Torres, confirming that it has reached a settlement agreement with Ripple. The parties are jointly requesting an indicative ruling from Judge Torres. Previously, the Second Circuit paused the appeal to let the parties finalize their settlement. Once the case is remanded, the district court can formally approve the settlement, allowing Ripple and the SEC to drop their appeals. The letter confirms that Ripple's penalty has been reduced to $50 million from $125 million; the remaining amount would be returned to the company. Additionally, an injunction imposed by Judge Torres will need to be lifted as part of this agreement. The parties have also agreed that they will not seek to vacate or amend any part of the court's summary judgment order dating back to July 2023.

