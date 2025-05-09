Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for May 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 9/05/2025 - 15:47
    When can traders expect midterm rise from Binance Coin (BNB)?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are more powerful than bears at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by 2.82% over the past day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is falling after setting a local resistance of $643.94. As sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the support by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the daily candle's closure in terms of the $643.72 level. 

    If it happens far from it, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to $619.90.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation remains bullish. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a test of the $660-$680 zone.

    BNB is trading at $634.07 at press time.

