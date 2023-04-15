Ripple Did Not List XRP on Its New Liquidity Hub for This Key Reason: Details

Sat, 04/15/2023 - 11:21
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP not supported on Ripple's Liquidity Hub for this reason
Ripple Did Not List XRP on Its New Liquidity Hub for This Key Reason: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

After a successful pilot last year, the Ripple Liquidity Hub for businesses was launched on April 13 to bridge the gap between cryptocurrencies and fiat.

Interestingly, XRP was not mentioned in the product launch, which drew surprise and criticism from the community because it was among the digital assets mentioned in the product's pilot phase.

On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), which is largely used for cross-border payments, leverages XRP; hence, the asset's omission from the Liquidity Hub came as a big surprise to the XRP community.

In response to concerns over the exclusion of XRP, Ripple updated its blog post on the Liquidity Hub with further details about the assets that are now available and why.

As stated in the blog post, Liquidity Hub leverages smart order routing to source a variety of digital assets at optimized prices across multiple liquidity venues, including market makers, exchanges and OTC desks. These deep liquidity pools from multiple providers ensure liquidity is sourced when users require it — from USD to BTC, ETH, ETC, BCH, LTC, USDC and USDT.

The blog post further adds: "XRP will be evaluated along with other tokens for support within the product. We look forward to supporting XRP as it receives regulatory clarity in the U.S."

It is about U.S. companies and risks they perceive — Deaton

CryptoLaw founder and XRP holders' attorney, John E. Deaton, expressed little surprise at the reason cited for the omission of XRP from Ripple's Liquidity Hub. He had earlier inferred the reason as being the Ripple SEC lawsuit.

He adds that it is not about how Ripple perceives XRP, as it believes XRP is not a security as alleged, but about other companies, especially U.S. publicly traded companies, and the risk they perceive.

In December 2020, the SEC filed its lawsuit against Ripple, alleging the $1.3 billion sale of XRP constituted an unregistered security offering. Last year, both parties filed motions for summary judgment, and the judge's ruling is currently awaited.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image DOGE, SHIB Beat ADA, FLOKI In Terms of Social Sentiment Rise
04/15/2023 - 10:40
DOGE, SHIB Beat ADA, FLOKI In Terms of Social Sentiment Rise
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin Creator Finally 'Reveals' How DOGE Is Related to Bitcoin
04/15/2023 - 10:03
Dogecoin Creator Finally 'Reveals' How DOGE Is Related to Bitcoin
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ancient ETH Whale Activates After Shapella Integration, Here’s What He Has Done
04/15/2023 - 08:37
Ancient ETH Whale Activates After Shapella Integration, Here’s What He Has Done
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan