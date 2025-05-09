Advertisement
    Tether to Create Non-Custodial Wallet Template: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 9/05/2025 - 16:04
    Tether, issuer of world's largest USD-pegged stablecoin, is going to onboard trillion new wallets, CEO says
    Fintech heavyweight Tether is going to release a fully open-source on-chain crypto wallet template. As part of Tether's Wallet Development Kit, it has all the chances to bring one trillion non-custodial wallet addresses to crypto, CEO Paolo Ardoino shares.

    Tether working on template for non-custodial wallets, CEO Ardoino says

    Blockchain service conglomerate Tether is nearing the launch of a non-custodial wallet template as a part of its Wallet Development Kit (WDK). The announcement was made by Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether and crypto exchange Bitfinex, today, May 9, 2025.

    As the CEO pointed out on X, the new instrument will be 100% open-source and accessible to all developers. Achieving the cross-blockchain interaction, it will have a seamless bridging tool and clear UX for eased value transfer across various decentralized networks.

    The instrument will also enable "gasless transactions," which means it will be free for users thanks to account abstraction mechanisms.

    For enhanced security and data protection, the instrument will not support API keys, making the user the only person who is able to access funds in the wallet.

    Thanks to this combination of factors, Tether's wallet template will fuel the creation of one trillion new blockchain wallets, Paolo Ardoino concluded.

    New instrument will work with "almost any chain"

    The Tether CEO kept silence about the exact timeline of the new release, only hinting at "soon updates". He also unveiled that the new instrument will go far beyond Ethereum Virtual Machine, being tailored for almost any blockchain in existence.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Tether is exciting the market with ambitious ventures in various segments of AI, fintech, mining and so on. In December, it invested a whopping $775 million in YouTube rival Rumble, a video content platform.

    Also, Tether is betting big on its Bitcoin (BTC) acquisition strategy. It is among the originators of Twenty One,  a novel BTC investing platform for institutions.

    #Tether News
