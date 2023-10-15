XRP: This Key Metric Reflects Sustained Growth

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A key metric might be pointing to sustained growth for the XRP Ledger ecosystem. According to XRPL services, an XRP explorer, XRP Ledger (XRPL) now has 4,812,427 wallets, with the growth rate remaining on a positive trajectory.

XRP is held by different categories of addresses, including retail holders and whales. In total, 58,882,058,146 XRP are owned in these accounts, with only 1,162 accounts holding 0 XRP.

The noteworthy XRPL milestones, including the Ripple win in the SEC lawsuit, might be attributed to the increase in XRP addresses. The growing popularity of XRP among traders, given the advancements seen in XRP prices this year, might partly have contributed to the rise in XRP wallets.

Also, the XRPL ecosystem has been constantly evolving, from the advent of new decentralized applications (dApps) to the emergence of NFTs, which are currently attracting new users.

In this regard, NFT transactions have recently remained a significant growth aspect for XRP Ledger (XRPL).

XLS-20 standardized NFTs in October 2022, introducing benefits such as royalties and anti-spam measures. The XRPL mainnet is seeing increased activity in several NFT transaction types, reflecting growth.

According to the Bithomp explorer, a total of 3,058,398 NFTs with the XLS-20 standard have now been minted. There are presently 2,721,532 NFTs in existence, with 336,866 NFTs burned. The total number of issuers is now 5,741.

Some XRPL amendment proposals are also up for vote, which implies that if these proposals pass, XRPL may acquire additional features in the following days.

An XRPL validator, Jon Nilsen, just tweeted that several amendments for v1.10.0 and 1.11.0 are now safe to vote on. He also recommends keeping a close eye on 1.12.0 amendments, such as the Clawback functionality and AMM, until more nodes are updated.