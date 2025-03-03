XRP Needs This Breakthrough for Price Skyrocketing, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Won't Join Market Recovery? Ethereum (ETH) Needs 26% to Make It All Back

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has recovered from recent lows and shown indications of recovery. However, a strong bullish reversal cannot yet be confirmed by this upward momentum. For XRP to genuinely regain momentum and enter a long-term rally it needs to overcome a crucial resistance level of $2.5, which corresponds to the 100-day exponential moving average. After a drop that sent it below important moving averages, the asset is now trading at about $2.26, showing some resilience.

The current price movement points to a conflict between bulls and bears, with buyers trying to recover ground that has been lost. Even though XRP is rising, a distinct breakout above $2.5 is necessary to validate a fresh uptrend. Because it coincides with the 100 EMA, which frequently serves as a technical and psychological barrier, the $2.5 price level is significant.

Historically, there has been a noticeable upward trend whenever XRP has traded above this moving average. A break above it would indicate heightened interest in buying and might lead to additional rallies toward higher resistance levels, possibly above $3.0. On the other hand, failure to break through this barrier could result in a retracement or even extended consolidation.

Traders may lose faith if XRP stays trapped below $2.5, which could trigger another leg lower toward support levels around $2.0 or even the 200 EMA at about $1.8. In order for XRP to soar, it requires both a technical breakout and substantial trading volume to sustain the movement.

Even though the short-term outlook is still unclear, traders should monitor how XRP interacts with the $2.5 resistance. An explosive rally could be triggered by a clear move above this level, but for now caution is still advised.

Shiba Inu needs more upside

Shiba Inu has not shown the momentum required for a breakout and is finding it difficult to keep up with the recovery of the larger cryptocurrency market. Other assets have started to recover significant resistance levels, but SHIB is still stuck beneath a local descending trendline and appears to be stagnating.

SHIB's incapacity to produce sufficient buying pressure to overcome its current resistance levels is its main problem. Because it has been serving as a ceiling for the asset's price movements, the 26-day exponential moving average is currently the most important resistance point. SHIB will probably keep trading in a downward direction if it is unable to overcome this level.

It seems that riskier assets are once again being preferred by the market as a whole, with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the way. But in order to maintain upward movement, meme-based cryptocurrencies like SHIB frequently need an extra layer of hype and speculation. The chances of SHIB joining the current market rally are still low in the absence of a clear catalyst.

SHIB also has to contend with the relatively low trading volume. A drop in volume further lessens the likelihood of a strong recovery by indicating a lack of interest from institutional and retail investors. Furthermore, historical price action for SHIB shows that big breakouts usually call for outside variables like major exchange listings or burning initiatives, neither of which are present at the moment.

Going forward, a clear break above the 26 EMA might allow for a retest of the subsequent resistance level, which is $0.00001745. If SHIB is unable to overcome this crucial level, prices may decline or it may remain in a protracted period of consolidation. As of right now, the asset is still in a precarious position and is not expected to see a recovery in the larger market.

Ethereum's large decline

Ethereum, one of the largest losers in the decline of the cryptocurrency market, is still having difficulty gaining traction for a comeback. Even with a slight recovery, the asset still needs to rise by 26% in order to reach its prior highs and return to bullish territory.

Where the upward pressure will originate is now the more important question. Ethereum is still up against strong technical resistance, with important moving averages standing in the way of any possible breakout. Both the 200 and 100 EMAs, which are situated well above the current price levels, demonstrate how severe the recent sell-off has been.

To even contemplate a sustainable rally, bulls must push ETH above the $2,890 resistance level. In essence, Ethereum's problems are even more severe. Due to its cheaper fees and quicker transaction speeds, Solana is gaining traction and is displacing the once-thriving DeFi ecosystem.