Advertisement
AD

    Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 18% to Outpace XRP in Bullish March Start

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 1/03/2025 - 17:00
    This increase has allowed XLM to outpace XRP in recent performance
    Advertisement
    Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 18% to Outpace XRP in Bullish March Start
    Cover image via trello.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Stellar (XLM) has experienced a notable surge, skyrocketing 18% on March's first day. At the time of writing, Stellar (XLM) was up 18% to $0.302 after reaching intraday highs of $0.3086, extending Friday's rebound from lows of $0.252.

    Advertisement

    This increase has allowed XLM to outpace XRP in recent performance, indicating a positive start to the month. XRP, the fourth largest cryptocurrency, was up 12% in this time frame to trade at $2.15.

    While XRP also has significantly rebounded following Friday's market rout, it has not matched the recent momentum exhibited by XLM.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Makes U-Turn With 13% Surge, What Comes Next?
    Shiba Inu Critical X Warning Issued to SHIB Community, What’s Behind?
    389,189,413 SHIB Burned as Price Recovers After 10% Crash
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Might Be Scam But Here’s Big Pivot

    Related
    Stellar (XLM) Jumps 10% as XRP Leads Crypto Market Gains
    Fri, 02/14/2025 - 14:29
    Stellar (XLM) Jumps 10% as XRP Leads Crypto Market Gains
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The latest spike in XRP and XLM prices comes amid a bearish week for the crypto market, which saw significant liquidations. On Monday, a severe sell-off resulted in nearly $1.5 billion in liquidations across various crypto assets. The bearishness persisted, with an additional $952 million in liquidations on Friday, highlighting the market's recent volatility.

    The sell-off was triggered by external factors, including macroeconomic uncertainties, which dampened investor sentiment. These conditions prompted a rapid devaluation of several cryptocurrencies, leading to forced liquidations as margin calls were triggered.

    Stellar (XLM) price action

    XLM declined at January's close to trade between its daily SMA 50 and 200 at $0.372 and $0.253, where it currently is.

    A break above or below the daily moving averages of 50 and 200 would spell the next direction trend. While eyes are on where Stellar trends next, according to Ali, the cryptocurrency is forming a bullish flag, which could trigger a massive breakout. A bull flag is a trading chart pattern that forms during a period of consolidation within an upward trend. The same bullish flag pattern was spotted on XRP, resulting in an over 500% increase that saw its price reach a seven-year high of $3.39 mid-January.

    Related
    Is Stellar (XLM) Reversal Incoming? New Pattern Painted
    Wed, 02/05/2025 - 14:24
    Is Stellar (XLM) Reversal Incoming? New Pattern Painted
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    According to Ali, Stellar may see a similar surge in the event of a breakout, predicting a 330% surge to $2. On the contrary, if bearish pressure returns to the market, Stellar (XLM) could find support between $0.23 and $0.20.

    #Stellar News #XLM

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 1, 2025 - 16:45
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Double-Digit Gains as Crypto Recovers, BONK and FLOKI Follow?
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Mar 1, 2025 - 16:22
    Key Bitcoin Risk Indicator Signals Extreme Volatility Ahead: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 18% to Outpace XRP in Bullish March Start
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Double-Digit Gains as Crypto Recovers, BONK and FLOKI Follow?
    Key Bitcoin Risk Indicator Signals Extreme Volatility Ahead: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD