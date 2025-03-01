Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Critical X Warning Issued to SHIB Community, What’s Behind?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 1/03/2025 - 11:10
    SHIB, BONE, LEASH, Shibarium users urged to pay attention; here's why
    Shiba Inu Critical X Warning Issued to SHIB Community, What's Behind?
    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community, known as the "Shibarmy," has received a crucial X alert as malicious actors continue to target unsuspecting investors.

    In this light, Susbarium Shibarium Trustwatch, a Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to uncovering scams and protecting the community, has warned about a fake X account impersonating official SHIB accounts.

    Susbarium flagged a fake X account impersonating the official Shib account, urging the Shiba Inu community not to interact with such accounts.

    Shiba Inu Critical X Warning Issued to SHIB Community, What’s Behind?
    In a recent post on X, Susbarium wrote: "Attention ShibArmy, there is a fake Twitter account impersonating our accounts. Do not interact with Shibtoken_io—this account is NOT official."

    In a recent similar warning, Susbarium warned the Shiba Inu community that there is no official support on X or Telegram. It further added that any support regarding the Shib Ecosystem is available only on Shibarium Discord and the Official SHIB website.

    The Shiba Inu community should regard any accounts posing as "Support" as fraudulent, ignoring and reporting such accounts. Shiba Inu holders are warned not to interact with such X accounts in this light.

    In another warning, SHIB holders are warned to stay vigilant as scammers are trying to exploit inexperienced holders by misleading them with fake contract addresses.

    Shiba Inu holders urged to stay safe

    As Shiba Inu's popularity grows, scammers are targeting the community to trick unsuspecting holders into disclosing sensitive information or sending funds. Staying alert and only trusting verified sources is crucial to protecting SHIB investors.

    In light of the warning issued by Susbarium regarding fake X accounts, the Shiba Inu community is urged to pay attention and take necessary precautions. The first is to verify any X account before interacting. Second, they should check the follower count and engagement of the account. For instance, the official SHIB token account has 3.9 million followers; any fake account masquerading as the official SHIB account would typically have fewer followers.

    Lastly, the Shiba Inu community should avoid clicking on suspicious links shared by unofficial sources and report fake accounts to help prevent scams.

