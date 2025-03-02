Beiko Comments on 'Turning Point' in Ethereum History

Core developer Tim Beiko has stated that March 1 could end up being "one of the most consequential turning points in Ethereum's history" if the team ends up playing the cards right.

Advertisement

Ethereum has experienced a few tumultuous months, with many questioning its future due to extremely underwhelming price performance. Last month, the ETH/BTC pair hit yet another multi-year low of 0.0023 BTC.

"While it's clear that many things need to change for Ethereum to win, it's easy to overcorrect and kill the magic in search of maximal optimization. This week's announcements make me confident we've struck the right balance between these two extremes," he said.

Beiko's comment comes after the Ethereum Foundation appointed Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz Stanczak as co-executive directors. These picks have attracted a lot of praise within the community. Adam Cochran, a partner at Cinneamhain Ventures, claims that these are seemingly "good choices" that represent "a good new direction for the EF."

Advertisement

"Young blood"

Earlier this week, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin opined that Ethereum needs "young blood" who shares the cypherpunk vision, adding that OGs are "jaded." "It’s on the next generation now," he said.

The provocative statement ruffled the feathers of some members of the community. Uniswap CEO Hayden Adams commented that OGs were the people who have been building Buterin's vision for decades.

"Not all OGs are jaded. There are many who live crypto-native values, believe in Ethereum, and love what they buidl," Ryan Zurrer, the former director of Web3 Foundation (W3F), said in his social media post.