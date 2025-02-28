Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Risks Adding Zero to Its Price After This Move

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 8:18
    Shiba Inu not in best shape after losing this recovery attempt
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Risks Adding Zero to Its Price After This Move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu is having difficulty maintaining critical support levels, putting the asset at risk of a catastrophic breakdown. SHIB is now trading at $0.00001326, having dropped more than 6% in the last day, raising the possibility that its price will drop by another zero. The meme coin has recently come closer to a major bearish scenario after failing to maintain momentum during an attempt at a breakout

    Advertisement

    The most recent price movement for SHIB indicates that bearish pressure is still present as it tried to break through a descending trendline but was quickly rejected. Due to the rejection, SHIB is now once again on a downward trajectory, and selling pressure is getting stronger as investors lose faith in a quick recovery. A further decline is now more likely because SHIB is lingering close to important support.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The psychological level of $0.00001000 may soon be reached if the asset falls below $0.00001200, essentially adding another zero to its price. A major psychological shift for investors could occur if SHIB keeps declining and breaks below the $0.00001200 support, which would cause it to drop rapidly toward $0.00001000. 

    HOT Stories
    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Bitcoin
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Still Fretting Over Bitcoin Crash? Former Goldman Analyst Sees Bitcoin Surging to $200,000
    Breaking: SEC Drops Case Against Consensys

    Related
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Fri, 02/28/2025 - 06:05
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    This would deepen the asset's negative sentiment and prolong the bearish trend. If SHIB finds short-term support at $0.00001250-$0.00001300, it might go into a consolidation phase and stabilize before trying to break resistance once more. This situation would give accumulation time, which could eventually result in a reversal. SHIB is able to maintain its current level and recover $0.00001500 in the best-case scenario.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Bounces Back After Death Cross; Will It Rally Next?
    Sun, 02/23/2025 - 16:25
    Shiba Inu Bounces Back After Death Cross; Will It Rally Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Invalidating the bearish outlook and putting SHIB on a trajectory toward $0.00001700 or higher would be a breakout above the descending trendline. The growing selling pressure and SHIB's inability to overcome resistance point to a possible continuation of the decline. If bulls do not intervene to protect support levels, SHIB runs the risk of falling even lower and hitting a zero, which would have a major effect on investor sentiment.

    #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 7:54
    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Bitcoin
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 6:05
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Frog Knox Presale Launches Amid Fort Knox Controversy, Offering Unique Investment Opportunity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Risks Adding Zero to Its Price After This Move
    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Bitcoin
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD