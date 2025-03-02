Advertisement
AD

    XRP Might Collapse to $1.1 If This Bearish Pattern Plays Out

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 2/03/2025 - 7:57
    Analyst Ali Martinez has spotlighted major bearish XRP pattern
    Advertisement
    XRP Might Collapse to $1.1 If This Bearish Pattern Plays Out
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez, the XRP cryptocurrency could be forming a "head-and-shoulders pattern."

    Advertisement

    If the pattern ends up playing out, the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency could plunge all the way to the $1.1 level.

    On Feb. 28, XRP slipped to as low as $1.95 amid a brutal market sell-off. The token has now rallied by more than 15% from that low, recovering in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies.

    HOT Stories
    Saylor’s Strategy Delivers $2.6 Billion Bitcoin Gain As 2025 Begins
    XRP Price Makes U-Turn With 13% Surge, What Comes Next?
    Shiba Inu Critical X Warning Issued to SHIB Community, What’s Behind?
    389,189,413 SHIB Burned as Price Recovers After 10% Crash

    However, the token is still down as much as 33% from its all-time high of $3.4 that was recorded Jan. 16.

    Advertisement

    XRP has now possibly formed the right shoulder of the popular bearish pattern after the price remained below the central peak.

    Related
    1.4 Billion XRP in Open Interest, Sell-Off Finally Over?
    Sat, 03/01/2025 - 11:45
    1.4 Billion XRP in Open Interest, Sell-Off Finally Over?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    It is worth noting that the formation of the right shoulder is typically accompanied by significantly lower trading volume, which is the case for XRP.

    The Ripple-linked cryptocurrency logged only $2.7 billion worth of trading volume on Saturday.

    Bullish catalysts

    While the pattern could be viewed as a potentially bearish sign for the XRP token, there are some potential bullish catalysts that could throw a wrench in the works for XRP bears.

    According to Polymarket bettos, XRP ETF approval odds currently stand at 75% after slipping to 72% a few days ago.

    Related
    Bollinger Bands Suggest XRP Primed for Spring Bull Rally
    Thu, 02/27/2025 - 14:34
    Bollinger Bands Suggest XRP Primed for Spring Bull Rally
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC has already acknowledged several XRP ETFs.

    There is also a 12% chance of the U.S. creating a national reserve with the XRP token, according to Polymarket.

    Last month, Ryan Rasmussen, head of research at Bitwise Asset Management, revealed that members of a multi-billion wealth management team also owned XRP in their crypto portfolios. Rasmussen explained that XRP had "strong" brand recognition and top-notch marketing.

    #XRP Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 1, 2025 - 20:00
    Saylor’s Strategy Delivers $2.6 Billion Bitcoin Gain As 2025 Begins
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 1, 2025 - 17:00
    Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 18% to Outpace XRP in Bullish March Start
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Might Collapse to $1.1 If This Bearish Pattern Plays Out
    Saylor’s Strategy Delivers $2.6 Billion Bitcoin Gain As 2025 Begins
    Stellar (XLM) Skyrockets 18% to Outpace XRP in Bullish March Start
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD