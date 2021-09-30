Ekta
Ekta

XRP Ledger Is Taking on Ethereum with Federated Sidechains

News
Thu, 09/30/2021 - 19:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
XRPL developers want to lower the barrier to entry in the decentralized finance space
XRP Ledger Is Taking on Ethereum with Federated Sidechains
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

RippleX, the developer arm of the San Francisco-based company, has released an engineering preview of federated sidechains on the XRP Ledger.     

While speaking at the virtual Apex Dev Summit earlier today, Ripple CTO David Schwartz said that Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains would be one of the first applications of the new feature. The ability to move tokens makes them federated, he explained.    

The mastermind behind the XRP Ledger added that federated sidechains make it possible to work on a host of new applications that were not possible before. The most exciting one, according to Schwartz, is decentralized finance.         

The Ripple CTO is convinced that migrating smart contracts from Ethereum to the XRP Ledger could minimize the barrier to entry for DeFi developers.

Related
RippleX Announces First XRPL Grants
Schwartz slammed Ethereum’s high fees, claiming that they are not something that the community should be proud of:

I’m sure many of you have heard the narrative that Ethereum fees mean that it’s very useful, it’s very popular…But it’s important to keep in mind that fees are residual friction that have not been removed by the system.

Apart from DeFi applications, federated sidechains also unlock such use cases as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

As reported by U.Today, Schwartz also suggested that Amazon could also potentially use them for its blockchain service.

#Ripple News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Ledger Is Taking on Ethereum with Federated Sidechains
09/30/2021 - 19:53
XRP Ledger Is Taking on Ethereum with Federated Sidechains
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image U.S. Fed Won't Ban Crypto, Says Chair Jerome Powell
09/30/2021 - 18:18
U.S. Fed Won't Ban Crypto, Says Chair Jerome Powell
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Iran Lifts Bitcoin Mining Ban
09/30/2021 - 17:35
Iran Lifts Bitcoin Mining Ban
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya