    XRP Price Prediction for May 5

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 5/05/2025 - 15:52
    When can traders expect bounce back from XRP?
    Most of the coins are under bears' pressure, according to CoinStats.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has declined by 2.42% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is breaking the local support of $2.1318. If the daily bar closes far from that level, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.10 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet.

    If the candle closes around the current prices or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the vital $2 range soon.

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. If bulls lose the $2.10 area, there is a chance to see a test of the $1.90-$2 zone shortly.

    XRP is trading at $2.1280 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
