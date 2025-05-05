XRP Price Prediction for May 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are under bears' pressure, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 2.42% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is breaking the local support of $2.1318. If the daily bar closes far from that level, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.10 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet.

If the candle closes around the current prices or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the vital $2 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. If bulls lose the $2.10 area, there is a chance to see a test of the $1.90-$2 zone shortly.

XRP is trading at $2.1280 at press time.