Advertisement
Advertisement

    Ripple’s RLUSD Added by Major Crypto Exchange Gemini

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 8:52
    Ripple’s new product expands to the cryptocurrency exchange founded and run by the Winkelevoss “crypto twins”
    Advertisement
    Ripple’s RLUSD Added by Major Crypto Exchange Gemini
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple’s new product – the recently launched stablecoin RLUSD – has scored a new listing. It has been added by the major US-based cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, in October 2014 – Gemini.

    RLUSD now supported by Gemini

    This news was announced by Ripple’s senior executive, managing director for Middle East & Africa, Reece Merrick, on his social media account.

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) was launched on the mainnet in early December 2024. The new stablecoin is being minted on two blockchains – XRP Ledger and Ethereum. The latter has so far been used more frequently for releasing RLUSD.

    Advertisement

    Soon after the launch, several major exchanges, including Bullish and Bitstamp, listed RLUSD. In the middle of March, LMAX Digital also added support for it. Now, the turn has come for Gemini to add support for RLUSD.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple’s RLUSD Added by Major Crypto Exchange Gemini
    $103 Million Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Wakes Up
    Bitcoin Might Be Ponzi Scheme, Prominent Democrat Says
    No More XRP Reports? Ripple CEO Announces Key Change

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/05/2025 - 14:05
    Ripple Donates $25 Million RLUSD to Support US Schools and Teachers
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Ripple donates $25 million in RLUSD to support US education

    As covered by U.Today earlier, on Monday, the Ripple behemoth announced that it had chosen to support two big US educational non-profit organizations – DonorsChoose and Teach For America – by donating RLUSD worth $25 million.

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on that move, stating that Ripple has partnered with the aforementioned organizations “to benefit thousands of classrooms across the US.” This took place during Teacher Appreciation Week, and Garlinghouse hopes that this move of Ripple will inspire other large companies to follow suit. This donation will also help to fund “thousands of classroom projects and teacher requests,” Ripple’s blog post says.

    CEO of Teach For America, Aneesh Sohoni, reacted by saying that this funding “will expand our Ignite Tutoring Fellows program, drive innovation in our Reinvention Lab, and provide crucial financial assistance to thousands of new corps members during their teacher preparation.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/05/2025 - 14:40
    XRP Attracts Massive $256 Million, Surpassing SOL, LTC, ADA, SUI
    ByYuri Molchan

    Zero RLUSD minted since April 25

    The last time Ripple Treasury minted a new batch of RLUSD stablecoins was last month, on April 25. On that day, according to the data shared by the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker account on X, three batches were minted containing 11,500,000 RLUSD, 11,500,000 RLUSD, and 15,000,000 RLUSD.

    15,000,000 RLUSD were also burned on the same day. Since then, Ripple has so far created zero stablecoins. Currently, according to CoinMarketCap, 317.04 million RLUSD are circulating in the market.

    #RLUSD #Ripple News #Gemini News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 6, 2025 - 7:20
    $103 Million Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Wakes Up
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    May 6, 2025 - 6:09
    Bitcoin Might Be Ponzi Scheme, Prominent Democrat Says
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepeto to Launch on Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up and Platform Milestones
    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pepeto to Launch on Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up and Platform Milestones
    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple’s RLUSD Added by Major Crypto Exchange Gemini
    $103 Million Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Wakes Up
    Bitcoin Might Be Ponzi Scheme, Prominent Democrat Says
    Show all