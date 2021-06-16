Amazon Could “Definitely” Use XRP Ledger’s Federated Sidechains, According to Ripple CTO

Ripple CTO David Schwartz says he wants to get to the point where it would be very easy to build an XRP Ledger sidechain

Amazon could potentially use XRP Ledger’s federated sidechains for its blockchain service, according to Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz.



The executive told Thinking Crypto that the e-commerce giant “certainly” has the required infrastructure to make this happen:

Amazon could definitely…you know, they certainly have the infrastructure to make this happen. What we need to do is to create software that’s clean and organized enough…Then I think it could be very competitive.

The architect of the XRP Ledger says that he would like to get to the point where it’s “very very easy” to build on top of the platform.



Earlier this month, Schwartz proposed adding federated sidechains to implement smart contracts without affecting the security of the XRP Ledger. He predicts that decentralized finance is going to be their biggest use case.



Schwartz points out that it’s up to the community to decide whether the XRP Ledger needs the new feature since it’s not “a Ripple thing”:

We don’t have a secret agenda…This is not going to succeed if it’s just a Ripple thing.

A multi-currency world

Schwartz claims that there is no world where people wouldn’t need multi-cross payments.



Even if Bitcoin were to “take over,” he says that there would still be a need for liquidity, which is where XRP comes into play.



The cryptocurrency could serve as the “liquidity of last resort,” according to Schwartz.