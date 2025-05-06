Advertisement
Advertisement

    BTC to $1,000,000? Binance's CZ Reveals Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 10:40
    Binance founder Changpeng CZ Zhao predicts Bitcoin price to hit up to $1 million this cycle
    Advertisement
    BTC to $1,000,000? Binance's CZ Reveals Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) could reach between $500,000 and $1 million in the current market cycle, according to Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, who shared his outlook during a recent interview that touched on both the state of crypto and his own role in the industry.

    Advertisement

    The entrepreneur pointed to growing institutional interest, changes in regulations and wider acceptance as the main reasons for his prediction. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/05/2025 - 11:23
    Breaking: Binance's CZ Proposes Crucial New BNB and BTC Use Case
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    BTC to $1,000,000? Binance's CZ Reveals Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Ripple’s RLUSD Added by Major Crypto Exchange Gemini
    $103 Million Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Wakes Up
    Bitcoin Might Be Ponzi Scheme, Prominent Democrat Says

    With Bitcoin ETFs approved in the U.S. and more involvement from sovereign wealth funds and traditional finance, he thinks the market is in a strong position to expand further. Zhao did not give a timeline but said the infrastructure and momentum are in place for a solid price move.

    Advertisement

    The conversation also covered the general direction of the crypto space. While meme coins have captured much of the attention, CZ noted that nearly all will likely fail.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 04/27/2025 - 19:42
    Satoshi Was AI, Binance's CZ Quips
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    He sees the long-term value instead coming from areas like artificial intelligence, decentralized science (DeSci) and real-world asset tokenization - segments that, in his view, are still underappreciated but gaining traction.

    Now no longer the CEO of Binance, CZ described his current role as one of support rather than leadership. He remains a key shareholder and is focused on mentoring founders, investing in decentralized technologies and building educational platforms.

    He said that centralized exchanges are still a major way for a lot of users to get involved, but in the long run, the future of trading is probably going to be more focused on decentralized infrastructure.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/06/2025 - 07:20
    $103 Million Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Wakes Up
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Reflecting on his four-month prison sentence, CZ described the experience as difficult but clarifying. It made him focus more on health, family and long-term impact instead of on running the business or being in the public eye.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Changpeng Zhao #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 6, 2025 - 8:52
    Ripple’s RLUSD Added by Major Crypto Exchange Gemini
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    May 6, 2025 - 7:20
    $103 Million Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Wakes Up
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    iFX EXPO International 2025: The Global Hub for Online Trading Innovation Returns
    MultiBank Group to tokenize $3 billion in real estate assets with MAG as it readies to launch $MBG
    Pepeto to Launch on Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up and Platform Milestones
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    iFX EXPO International 2025: The Global Hub for Online Trading Innovation Returns
    MultiBank Group to tokenize $3 billion in real estate assets with MAG as it readies to launch $MBG
    Pepeto to Launch on Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up and Platform Milestones
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC to $1,000,000? Binance's CZ Reveals Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Ripple’s RLUSD Added by Major Crypto Exchange Gemini
    $103 Million Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Wakes Up
    Show all