Advertisement
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction for May 3

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 3/05/2025 - 0:21
    Will SHIB price continue to rally in May?
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction for May 3
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The broader crypto market has slipped back into bearish territory, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) is no exception. 

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.00001329, marking a 1.03% decline over the past 24 hours. The market cap now stands at $7.82 billion, while trading volume has dropped sharply by 29.11% to $120.96 million. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketcap

    This brings the volume-to-market-cap ratio down to 1.54%, reflecting cooling investor activity.

    HOT Stories
    Strategy’s Saylor Reveals Asset That Leaves Bitcoin In Dust This Year
    Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross: Secured, XRP Will Explode After This Level Is Reached, Did Solana (SOL) Just Paint Double-Top?
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Now at 78%: Polymarket
    Fidelity: Gold to Pass Baton to Bitcoin

    Currently, SHIB has approximately 1.5 million holders and a total token supply of 589.5 trillion, with its fully diluted valuation mirroring its current market capitalization.

    Advertisement

    On the hourly chart, SHIB’s price is nearing its immediate support level at $0.00001329. A break below this could extend the correction toward $0.00001315. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    On the daily chart, no signs of a reversal are evident yet. Should the daily candle close near its low, the downward move could continue toward the $0.00001250 area.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    From a broader perspective, the market remains indecisive. Neither bulls nor bears currently dominate the trend. 

    If SHIB closes the day around current levels, the most probable short-term scenario is sideways movement within the $0.00001330 to $0.00001450 range.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 3, 2025 - 7:02
    Strategy’s Saylor Reveals Asset That Leaves Bitcoin In Dust This Year
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    May 3, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross: Secured, XRP Will Explode After This Level Is Reached, Did Solana (SOL) Just Paint Double-Top?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Strategy’s Saylor Reveals Asset That Leaves Bitcoin In Dust This Year
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction for May 3
    Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross: Secured, XRP Will Explode After This Level Is Reached, Did Solana (SOL) Just Paint Double-Top?
    Show all