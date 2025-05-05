Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are more powerful than bulls on the first day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.25% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is looking bearish. The price is coming back to the local support of $93,750. If its breakout happens, the drop is likely to continue to the $93,000 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means neither buyers nor sellers are ready to seize the initiative. If the situation does not change by tomorrow, sideways trading in the range of $93,000-$95,000 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral. As the week just started, it is too early to make any distant predictions. Bulls may start thinking about midterm growth only if the breakout of the $100,000 zone occurs.

Bitcoin is trading at $94,161 at press time.