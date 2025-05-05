Cardano's Lace Wallet Lands on Major Browser: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano is once again in the spotlight as the Lace wallet has arrived on Mozilla Firefox — a major milestone that brings the Web3 wallet to the popular browser. This was made possible through the latest Lace 1.22.1 release, which brings the wallet to the Firefox browser for the very first time.

In a tweet on Monday, the Lace team announced the Lace 1.22.1 release, which adds a host of features to the Web3 wallet.

This new release adds Firefox Extension Support, allowing Lace to be fully available on Mozilla Firefox and thus enabling users to interact with Lace without switching browsers. The previous Lace release (v.1.22) brought Lace to Chrome, Brave and Edge.

Last month, the Lace team released Lace 1.22 version, which rolled out Bitcoin integration (beta) and included performance enhancements.

Lace goes multichain

Cardano web3 wallet Lace recently revealed its intention to go multichain, beginning with Bitcoin. The Bitcoin support in beta, released in v.1.22, marked the beginning of Lace’s multichain evolution. Users in the beta program can store and manage BTC directly within Lace on a test network, allowing for multichain asset management. This also lays the groundwork for future Bitcoin DeFi capabilities.

With support for Cardano, Bitcoin and multichain features on the horizon, expanding to Firefox would open Lace to millions of new users, increasing Cardano's visibility.

Cardano is evolving under full community governance in 2025, with eyes on transformative upgrades that would achieve significant scalability and throughput.

Ouroboros Leios, a major redesign of Cardano’s Ouroboros consensus, currently in the research and development stage, is a transformative upgrade intended to achieve significant scalability and throughput, pushing Cardano far beyond its existing boundaries.