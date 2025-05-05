Advertisement
Advertisement

    Cardano's Lace Wallet Lands on Major Browser: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 5/05/2025 - 15:22
    Move expected to increase Cardano's visibility
    Advertisement
    Cardano's Lace Wallet Lands on Major Browser: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano is once again in the spotlight as the Lace wallet has arrived on Mozilla Firefox — a major milestone that brings the Web3 wallet to the popular browser. This was made possible through the latest Lace 1.22.1 release, which brings the wallet to the Firefox browser for the very first time.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet on Monday, the Lace team announced the Lace 1.22.1 release, which adds a host of features to the Web3 wallet.

    This new release adds Firefox Extension Support, allowing Lace to be fully available on Mozilla Firefox and thus enabling users to interact with Lace without switching browsers. The previous Lace release (v.1.22) brought Lace to Chrome, Brave and Edge.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 04/24/2025 - 06:07
    Ethereum Won't Survive, Cardano Founder Predicts
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Last month, the Lace team released Lace 1.22 version, which rolled out Bitcoin integration (beta) and included performance enhancements.

    Lace goes multichain

    Cardano web3 wallet Lace recently revealed its intention to go multichain, beginning with Bitcoin. The Bitcoin support in beta, released in v.1.22, marked the beginning of Lace’s multichain evolution. Users in the beta program can store and manage BTC directly within Lace on a test network, allowing for multichain asset management. This also lays the groundwork for future Bitcoin DeFi capabilities.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/22/2023 - 17:00
    Cardano Lace Wallet Receives New Upgrade, Here's What It Solves
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    With support for Cardano, Bitcoin and multichain features on the horizon, expanding to Firefox would open Lace to millions of new users, increasing Cardano's visibility.

    Cardano is evolving under full community governance in 2025, with eyes on transformative upgrades that would achieve significant scalability and throughput.

    Ouroboros Leios, a major redesign of Cardano’s Ouroboros consensus, currently in the research and development stage, is a transformative upgrade intended to achieve significant scalability and throughput, pushing Cardano far beyond its existing boundaries.

    #Cardano News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 5, 2025 - 15:02
    Coinbase Chief Lawyer Gives New Cryptocurrency Description in 3 Words
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 5, 2025 - 14:58
    35,270,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Sell Wall Emerges, Will SHIB Break Out?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano's Lace Wallet Lands on Major Browser: Details
    Coinbase Chief Lawyer Gives New Cryptocurrency Description in 3 Words
    35,270,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Sell Wall Emerges, Will SHIB Break Out?
    Show all