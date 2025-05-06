Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Breaks Bitcoin Liquidation Dominance in One Hour

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 13:14
    XRP edges out Bitcoin in key liquidation trend as both coins find basis for stability
    Advertisement
    XRP Breaks Bitcoin Liquidation Dominance in One Hour
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of XRP has joined the bearish consolidation trend, but futures liquidation has shown that a potentially more troubling drawdown may be around the corner. Data from CoinGlass shows that XRP has outranked Bitcoin (BTC) in the hourly liquid trend. This shift shows more direct leverage exposure for XRP, a move that can stir more volatility for the coin.

    Advertisement

    XRP liquidation shift

    Per the CoinGlass data, XRP liquidation was $1.19 million in one hour. Of this, long position traders suffered the biggest losses, worth $1.19 million, while short traders accounted for only $33,000.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/05/2025 - 19:27
    XRP Derivatives Volume Surges 62.99% Amid Bullish Activity
    ByPaul Adedoyin

    By comparison, Bitcoin had a smaller hourly liquidation of around $823,340. Just like for XRP, long traders accounted for over $797,000, and short traders recorded $25,350. The massive liquidation imbalance that shifted in favor of the long traders is evidence of high anticipation for a market breakout.

    Over the past month, XRP has not done enough to impress the market, recording a flat growth trend. At press time, the coin was changing hands for $2.094, down by 3.86% in 24 hours.

    With weekly losses now extended to 8.18%, XRP's growth path has slipped below the $2.10 support zone. How the coin will stage a rebound now remains to be seen.

    Relying on Bitcoin boost

    It is worth noting that XRP still maintains a strong correlation with Bitcoin, and any major price move for the bigger coin can trigger a rebound for the former.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/02/2025 - 19:53
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Now at 78%: Polymarket
    ByPaul Adedoyin

    Based on this reality, XRP's growth may be stunted until BTC prints a breakout trend. A number of macroeconomic trends, including the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, can come with policy changes that will change investors’ perception and help reset the market.

    However, the coin may also rely on the growing hype around the XRP ETF and the shift in Ripple Labs, which has kept it in the spotlight in the past few weeks.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 6, 2025 - 23:30
    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 6, 2025 - 12:53
    $59,303,436 Bitcoin Moved from Biggest US Crypto Exchange – Are Whales Accumulating?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Dubai Hosts Groundbreaking First Edition of Unchained Summit
    iFX EXPO International 2025: The Global Hub for Online Trading Innovation Returns
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Dubai Hosts Groundbreaking First Edition of Unchained Summit
    iFX EXPO International 2025: The Global Hub for Online Trading Innovation Returns
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    XRP Breaks Bitcoin Liquidation Dominance in One Hour
    $59,303,436 Bitcoin Moved from Biggest US Crypto Exchange – Are Whales Accumulating?
    Show all