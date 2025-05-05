Record $19,000,000,000 Inflows Explode Crypto Market: Report

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, known on the social media network X under the name @ali_charts, has published a graph that shows a cumulative gargantuan multi-billion inflows into the crypto market spotted during the past month.

Crypto market absorbs $19 billion in inflows

According to the X post and the Glassnode chart published by Martinez, over the past 30 days, a jaw-dropping amount of $19,000,000,000 has entered the market in capital inflows. The chart tracks the Aggregate Market Realized Value Net Position Change index. This shows the strong investor confidence that has been growing over the past month.

This has taken place as the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has climbed and managed to recapture the $90,000 level, going up to $97,927 on May 2 last week. As early as April 1-2, the inflows equated to $8 billion, according to the Glassnode chart, while in the early days of May, they already surpassed $19 billion in total.

Historically, such tremendous capital inflows have led to significant Bitcoin price peaks. However, the current $19 billion inflows are much more than the market has absorbed recently, and it has likely been driven by financial institutions.

Robert Kiyosaki relies on Bitcoin in coming massive inflation

Prominent investor and Bitcoin proponent Robert Kiyosaki, also known as the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book on finance management, published a tweet this weekend, in which he issued a major warning about the approaching “biggest market crash in history.” He also revealed why he relies on Bitcoin in such circumstances.

The financial expert referred to his book “Rich Dad’s Forecast” published in the early 2000s, where he, for the first time, predicted the above-mentioned stock market crash in the near future. For this reason, he said, he has been purchasing physical gold and silver, and in recent years also Bitcoin.

He admitted his strong belief that these assets will protect his capital should massive inflation arrive. Kiyosaki expects this is likely to happen since, if the market crashes, then the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury will print trillions of U.S. dollars, which he calls “fake money” since they are not backed by gold or anything else since 1971.

He also believes that by 2026, silver will skyrocket from $35 per ounce now to at least $70.