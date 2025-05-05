Advertisement
Advertisement

    Record $19,000,000,000 Inflows Explode Crypto Market: Report

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 5/05/2025 - 10:49
    Recently published analytics data reveals mammoth inflows into cryptocurrency market over past month
    Advertisement
    Record $19,000,000,000 Inflows Explode Crypto Market: Report
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, known on the social media network X under the name @ali_charts, has published a graph that shows a cumulative gargantuan multi-billion inflows into the crypto market spotted during the past month.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/05/2025 - 09:36
    New Whale Empties Binance for $50 Million Bitcoin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Crypto market absorbs $19 billion in inflows

    According to the X post and the Glassnode chart published by Martinez, over the past 30 days, a jaw-dropping amount of $19,000,000,000 has entered the market in capital inflows. The chart tracks the Aggregate Market Realized Value Net Position Change index. This shows the strong investor confidence that has been growing over the past month.

    HOT Stories
    Record $19,000,000,000 Inflows Explode Crypto Market: Report
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'I Trust Bitcoin to Protect Me'
    Top Democrat Raises Concerns About Tether
    Bitcoin (BTC): Golden Cross Isn't Enough, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Nears 0, XRP Risks Losing $2, but $3 is Possible

    This has taken place as the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has climbed and managed to recapture the $90,000 level, going up to $97,927 on May 2 last week. As early as April 1-2, the inflows equated to $8 billion, according to the Glassnode chart, while in the early days of May, they already surpassed $19 billion in total.

    Advertisement

    Historically, such tremendous capital inflows have led to significant Bitcoin price peaks. However, the current $19 billion inflows are much more than the market has absorbed recently, and it has likely been driven by financial institutions.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/05/2025 - 08:10
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'I Trust Bitcoin to Protect Me'
    ByYuri Molchan

    Robert Kiyosaki relies on Bitcoin in coming massive inflation

    Prominent investor and Bitcoin proponent Robert Kiyosaki, also known as the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book on finance management, published a tweet this weekend, in which he issued a major warning about the approaching “biggest market crash in history.” He also revealed why he relies on Bitcoin in such circumstances.

    The financial expert referred to his book “Rich Dad’s Forecast” published in the early 2000s, where he, for the first time, predicted the above-mentioned stock market crash in the near future. For this reason, he said, he has been purchasing physical gold and silver, and in recent years also Bitcoin.

    He admitted his strong belief that these assets will protect his capital should massive inflation arrive. Kiyosaki expects this is likely to happen since, if the market crashes, then the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury will print trillions of U.S. dollars, which he calls “fake money” since they are not backed by gold or anything else since 1971.

    He also believes that by 2026, silver will skyrocket from $35 per ounce now to at least $70.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency Whales
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 5, 2025 - 10:23
    XRP Lost Key Support: 3 Levels to Watch Next
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    May 5, 2025 - 9:41
    XRP Volume Explodes 24% as Market Fights off Sellers
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Record $19,000,000,000 Inflows Explode Crypto Market: Report
    XRP Lost Key Support: 3 Levels to Watch Next
    XRP Volume Explodes 24% as Market Fights off Sellers
    Show all