Advertisement
Advertisement

    No More XRP Reports? Ripple CEO Announces Key Change

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 5:18
    Ripple has ditched the quarterly format for its XRP markets report
    Advertisement
    No More XRP Reports? Ripple CEO Announces Key Change
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has announced that the enterprise blockchain company will no longer release its XRP markets reports on a quarterly basis.   

    Advertisement

    From now on, Ripple's XRP holdings will still be published on the company's official website. 

    The community will now be able to receive updates about the company and XRP via a series of social media and blog posts. They will no longer be bundled within a single report, which will potentially reduce the legal weight of such disclosures. 

    HOT Stories
    No More XRP Reports? Ripple CEO Announces Key Change
    XRP Lost Key Support, Surprising Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bounce, Solana (SOL) to $180 Now Possible
    Ripple Reveals Its XRP Holdings in Latest Report
    Major Crypto Bill Finally Here: Key Details

    Ripple originally started publishing the reports back in 2017 in order to ensure greater transparency. 

    Advertisement

    Garlinghouse claims that the transparency that was provided by the report was "weaponized" by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is worth noting that the regulator, which sued Ripple back in 2020, referenced some of the company's disclosures in order to make its case that XRP is not sufficiently decentralized. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/06/2025 - 00:01
    XRP Lost Key Support, Surprising Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bounce, Solana (SOL) to $180 Now Possible
    ByArman Shirinyan

    "As some may remember, the objective of publishing these reports starting in 2017 was transparency into Ripple’s holdings of XRP, which unfortunately was then used against us by the SEC and others," he said. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple's latest report, the last one released in the traditional format, revealed that the company holds nearly 45.86 billion tokens. This sum includes both Ripple's XRP holdings and the tokens that are currently locked in escrow. The tokens controlled by the company are worth close to $99 billion at current prices. 

    Despite ditching the traditional format, Ripple is still "committed to transparency."

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    May 6, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Lost Key Support, Surprising Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bounce, Solana (SOL) to $180 Now Possible
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    May 5, 2025 - 21:53
    Millions of SHIB Destroyed as Burn Rate Soars 468968.55%
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepeto to Launch on Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up and Platform Milestones
    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pepeto to Launch on Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up and Platform Milestones
    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    No More XRP Reports? Ripple CEO Announces Key Change
    XRP Lost Key Support, Surprising Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bounce, Solana (SOL) to $180 Now Possible
    Millions of SHIB Destroyed as Burn Rate Soars 468968.55%
    Show all