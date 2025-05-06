Bitcoin Might Be Ponzi Scheme, Prominent Democrat Says

Former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley took aim at Bitcoin during an event organized by Social Security Works, an American political advocacy group.

The prominent politician, who recently ran for chair of the Democratic National Committee in 2025, suggested that Bitcoin might be a Ponzi scheme when advocating

"It's not a Ponzi scheme. Bitcoin might be, but not social security," O'Malley said during the

The comments made by O'Malley show that crypto remains largely a partisan issue in the US after many industry leaders chose to fully align themselves with the Republican Party.

Democrats sour on stablecoin legislation

Meanwhile, a bipartisan effort to pass a major stablecoin appears to be failing.

As reported by U.Today, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of the leading progressive voices within the Democratic Party, recently drew criticism from crypto advocates for opposing key stablecoin legislation. Crypto-friendly Democrats are now reportedly reconsidering their support for the bill that the crypto industry has persistently lobbied for.

Earlier today, Politico reported that Senate Majority Leader John Thune was open to amending the stablecoin bill to secure enough votes from wary Democrats.