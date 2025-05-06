$103 Million Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Wakes Up

According to data provided by Whale Alert, a Bitcoin wallet containing 1,078 coins emerged from hibernation earlier today after almost 12 years of inactivity.

The coins, which were originally worth about $93,000 in 2013, are now valued at $102.5 million.

Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous Bitcoin creator, stopped being involved in Bitcoin development roughly three years before the wallet was created. However, they briefly reemerged with a message on the P2P Foundation forum back in 2014 to debunk the infamous Newsweek article that mistakenly identified California resident Dorian Nakamoto as the man who started it all.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $94,468. It is 13.2% away from the record high that was set in January.

As reported by U.Today , there was a massive spike in dormant wallet activations in the fourth quarter of 2024 and early 2025. This, of course, coincided with a substantial price rally.

It is possible that the recent transfer could somehow be linked to Bitcoin's price recovery. However, there is usually no direct correlation.