XRP Ledger Developers Receive Python Implementation. Why Is This Important?

RippleX engineers announced that XRP Ledger, a decentralized platform for XRP token and related assets, now has one more implementation

The team at the RippleX development platform focused on XRPL-oriented solutions has released a brand new library that significantly eases the process of coding on XRP Ledger. The new impemenation, dubbed xrpl-py, is written on Python, one of the most popular programming languages globally.

Python developers can now seamlessly work with XRP Ledger

According to an official statement by the Ripple payment decacorn shared by the RippleX development platform, a "pure" Python implementation for interaction with XRP Ledger, xrpl-py, has been released.

Image via Twitter

Monica Long, general manager of RippleX at Ripple, congratulated the team of RippleX devs and stressed the importance of the new instrument for Python developers and all XRPL enthusiasts.

As outlined by Ripple's statement, previously, XRP Ledger had only Java and JavaScript implementations. Thus, Python developers had to either switch to a less familiar language or rely on third-party libraries.

The xrpl-py library includes instruments for the whole set of XRP Ledger functionalities, including transactions processing, key generation, conversion between different types of addresses and browsing blockchain information.

Engineers of various expertise are welcome on XRPL

The RippleX team has attempted to make the development experience on xrpl-py suitable for both Python gurus and newbies. Newcomers will enjoy higher-level functions that remove a lot of unnecessary details and provide useful developer interfaces.

Seasoned Python developers can experiment with lower-level tools and functions. The RippleX team released a rich collection of manuals and tutorials and even launched a Twitch stream to introduce its new release.

Also, RippleX shared its ambitions to reveal new libraries on other programming languages very soon along with additions to xrpl-py.