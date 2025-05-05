Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bonk (BONK) Price Surges as Market in Red, See Other Top Performers

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 5/05/2025 - 12:55
    Despite crypto markets losing value, Bonk (BONK) remains only meme crypto in green
    Advertisement
    Bonk (BONK) Price Surges as Market in Red, See Other Top Performers
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bonk (BONK), the largest Solana-based dog-themed meme coin, is the third-fastest-growing crypto today in the entire top 100. While cryptocurrency markets are losing value, the Bonk (BONK) price is up by 4.4%. In the segment of small-cap altcoins, meme cryptos are doing better.

    Bonk (BONK) cryptocurrency in green, Sui (SUI) and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) follow

    Bonk (BONK), a popular dog-themed meme cryptocurrency on Solana (SOL), is outperforming all of its rivals today. Up 4.4% in 24 hours, the Bonk (BONK) price targeted the $0,000017 level on rocketing trading volume, CoinGecko data says.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    As a rare surging cryptocurrency, Bonk (BONK) is accompanied by popular AI agent cryptocurrency Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) and Sui (SUI), a Move-based L1 promoted as a "Solana killer." Both altcoins surged by 7-7.1%, while Sui (SUI) eyes a place in the top 10 in the altcoins league.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase
    Key Date Arrives for Litecoin (LTC) Holders
    Breaking: Binance's CZ Proposes Crucial New BNB and BTC Use Case
    Record $19,000,000,000 Inflows Explode Crypto Market: Report

    By contrast, overall market capitalization loses 2.7% overnight. Amid the exhaustion of the bulls, the net cap of digital assets has all the chances to drop below $3 trillion again.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies, are both down by 0.2% today. Bitcoin (BTC) yet again failed to hold above the crucial level of $95,000.

    Solana (SOL), XRP, BNB and Cardano (ADA) are also in the red. Tron (TRX) remains the only behemoth increasing its capitalization today.

    Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) bleeding today

    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two oldest and largest meme cryptocurrencies, have disappointed their communities. The Dogecoin (DOGE) price lost 2.2% and touched the $0.17 level.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down by 2.2% As the price dips below $0.00001265, Toncoin (TON) will likely replace Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the top 20.

    Smaller meme coins, by contrast, demonstrate signs of recovery. Turbo (TURBO), the first AI-generated meme coin, added 5.0% today, while Pudgy Penguins' (PENGU) price spiked by 3.5% and reached $0.01073 today despite market pessimism.

    #BONK News #Dogecoin News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 5, 2025 - 11:39
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    May 5, 2025 - 11:33
    Ethereum Holders Not Selling, Cost Basis Nosedives
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bonk (BONK) Price Surges as Market in Red, See Other Top Performers
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase
    Ethereum Holders Not Selling, Cost Basis Nosedives
    Show all