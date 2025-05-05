Bonk (BONK) Price Surges as Market in Red, See Other Top Performers

Advertisement

Bonk (BONK), the largest Solana-based dog-themed meme coin, is the third-fastest-growing crypto today in the entire top 100. While cryptocurrency markets are losing value, the Bonk (BONK) price is up by 4.4%. In the segment of small-cap altcoins, meme cryptos are doing better.

Bonk (BONK) cryptocurrency in green, Sui (SUI) and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) follow

Bonk (BONK), a popular dog-themed meme cryptocurrency on Solana (SOL), is outperforming all of its rivals today. Up 4.4% in 24 hours, the Bonk (BONK) price targeted the $0,000017 level on rocketing trading volume, CoinGecko data says.

Image by CoinGecko

As a rare surging cryptocurrency, Bonk (BONK) is accompanied by popular AI agent cryptocurrency Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) and Sui (SUI), a Move-based L1 promoted as a "Solana killer." Both altcoins surged by 7-7.1%, while Sui (SUI) eyes a place in the top 10 in the altcoins league.

By contrast, overall market capitalization loses 2.7% overnight. Amid the exhaustion of the bulls, the net cap of digital assets has all the chances to drop below $3 trillion again.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies, are both down by 0.2% today. Bitcoin (BTC) yet again failed to hold above the crucial level of $95,000.

Solana (SOL), XRP, BNB and Cardano (ADA) are also in the red. Tron (TRX) remains the only behemoth increasing its capitalization today.

Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) bleeding today

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two oldest and largest meme cryptocurrencies, have disappointed their communities. The Dogecoin (DOGE) price lost 2.2% and touched the $0.17 level.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down by 2.2% As the price dips below $0.00001265, Toncoin (TON) will likely replace Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the top 20.

Smaller meme coins, by contrast, demonstrate signs of recovery. Turbo (TURBO), the first AI-generated meme coin, added 5.0% today, while Pudgy Penguins' (PENGU) price spiked by 3.5% and reached $0.01073 today despite market pessimism.