Ripple Reveals Its XRP Holdings in Latest Report

According to a Q1 report published by Ripple earlier today, the San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company held 4.56 billion XRP tokens as of March 31. This represents a 1.7% increase compared to the previous quarter (4.48 billion tokens).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the number of tokens held in the escrow has decreased by 2.3% from 38 billion to 37.1 billion.

Ripple releases tokens from the escrow on a monthly basis. As reported by U.Today , the company unlocked another billion XRPs on May 3. It is worth noting that the company also tends to return a sizeable portion of newly released tokens back to escrow, reducing the supply that enters the market.

Advertisement

According to CoinGecko data, XRP is currently trading at $2.15. At the current price, the total number of tokens controlled by Ripple is worth $98.6 billion.

As reported by U.Today , Bitwise President Teddy Fusaro recently argued that Ripple could potentially buy many crypto companies with its vast XRP holdings.

The company's Q1 report mentions the recent acquisition of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road.

Ripple is also reportedly interested in acquiring Circle, the prominent payments company behind the popular USDC stablecoin.