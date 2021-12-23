Two Spot Bitcoin ETFs Disapproved by SEC

News
Thu, 12/23/2021 - 08:57
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Two other crypto-related ETPs were denied by the commission, and the reasons remain the same
Two Spot Bitcoin ETFs Disapproved by SEC
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has denied two physically backed Bitcoin ETFs. Previously, Valkyrie and Kyptoin filed applications for listing spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, but both products have not met regulator's standards.

Valkyrie and Kryptoin ETF denial

The SEC has used the same arguments to deny the investment as they did before, with other financial instruments related to spot digital assets. The commission believes that exchanges that are acting as price determinants for assets do not fit the requirements of the commission.

Regulators require centralized and decentralized exchanges to prevent fraudulent manipulations and even volatile price fluctuations, which is inherently impossible due to the decentralized nature of almost any asset on the cryptocurrency market.

Commissioners believe that Bitcoin-related exchange-traded products might be significantly affected by manipulation of the spot market, which goes against investors' interest, according to the regulator.

Related
Elon Musk Explains Why He Is "Pro Doge," Stepping into Jack Dorsey's Web3 Debate

In a nutshell, the commission believes that it should not approve any physically backed crypto ETPs until exchanges that allow users to trade those assets become regulated or even more centralized, which might not be the case for the foreseeable future.

Is there a chance for other applicants?

While the year 2021 is almost over, the market has unfortunately not seen the first physically backed digital assets product from the U.S. As most ETF experts note, the commission most likely will never approve the ETP backed by spot crypto assets as we know them today.

In order to receive the SEC's approval, the cryptocurrency or digital asset should most likely be centralized and managed by an entity working under the laws of the U.S. This goes against all of the principles of cryptocurrencies and decentralization in general.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Polygon (MATIC) Close to Surpassing Shiba Inu (SHIB) After Hitting Record High
12/23/2021 - 08:43
Polygon (MATIC) Close to Surpassing Shiba Inu (SHIB) After Hitting Record High
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Elon Musk Explains Why He Is "Pro Doge," Stepping into Jack Dorsey's Web3 Debate
12/23/2021 - 07:59
Elon Musk Explains Why He Is "Pro Doge," Stepping into Jack Dorsey's Web3 Debate
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Brian Kelly Weighs In on Correlation Between Bitcoin and Nasdaq
12/23/2021 - 06:51
Brian Kelly Weighs In on Correlation Between Bitcoin and Nasdaq
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya