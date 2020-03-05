Back
Original article based on tweet

TRX Paired Against Key Fiat on Kraken as Tron Surpasses 4.8 Mln User Accounts

📰 News
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 08:37
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Yuri Molchan

    Tron CEO Justin Sun shares new Tron’s milestones, mentioning TRX getting listed on Kraken to be traded against top fiat currencies

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

The CEO of the Tron blockchain, Justin Sun, has again taken to Twitter to share new milestones with the community and promote his crypto company. From time to time, Sun posts high metrics regarding Tron, inviting more developers and users to join the ecosystem.

4.8 mln accounts on Tron

On March 4, Justin Sun shared new data from Tronscan, showing that the amount of new user accounts on the mainnet has come close to 5 mln. The ecosystem keeps expanding at a stable pace, Sun tweets, as more developers join.

“According to @TRONSCAN_ORG , the total number of accounts on #TRON has surpassed 4.8 million and reaches 4,803,371. TRON ecosystem is growing at a steady pace, welcome more developers and users to join our community.”

TRX 1

Must Read
Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Stay Above $10,000 After Halving? S2F Model Creator Shares His Take - READ MORE

TRX now traded against USD, EUR

Justin Sun shared more good news for the Tron community. As of today, the San-Francisco-based Kraken digital exchange launched trading with TRX against USD and EUR.

Apart from these two pairs, Kraken launched TRX/XBT and TRX/ETH. 

Last year, Justin Sun set himself the goal of getting Tron listed on US crypto platforms. In particular, he named Coinbase and Binance.US. The latter added TRX to the list of coins under consideration.

Earlier, Justin Sun became a major investor in the Poloniex exchange, also headquartered in San-Francisco, getting TRX listed there as well.

Justin Sun pushes BTC on Warren Buffett

This year, Justin Sun finally managed to make it to that lunch with investment guru Warren Buffett that they had been trying to put together since mid-2019.

Sun was unable to convince Buffett to join the crypto investor community. However, Sun presented him with a Samsung blockchain phone that contained some BTC and TRX.

#Justin Sun #TRON News #Kraken News
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Recommended articles
200 Mln XRP Transaction Spotted on Asia’s Top Crypto Exchange

200 Mln XRP Transaction Spotted on Asia’s Top Crypto Exchange

Peter Schiff Named 'Most Clueless Bitcoin Nocoiner', Beats Warren Buffett

Peter Schiff Named 'Most Clueless Bitcoin Nocoiner', Beats Warren Buffett
Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Stay Above $10,000 After Halving? S2F Model Creator Shares His Take

Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Stay Above $10,000 After Halving? S2F Model Creator Shares His Take

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Original article based on tweet

200 Mln XRP Transaction Spotted on Asia’s Top Crypto Exchange

📰 News
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 09:30
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Yuri Molchan

    XRPL Monitor bot has detected 200 mln XRP transacted between anonymous wallets, while a top crypto trader got paid in XRP and says it works fast

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

A twitter bot XRPL Monitor that tracks large transactions on the XRP ledger has reported three gargantuan XRP transfers made in the third biggest cryptocurrency. 200 million was sent between anonymous wallets - that's 47,639,857 USD.

Despite the lack of positive dynamics of the XRP price, the community has remained loyal and interest in XRP remains strong.

200 mln XRP moved just like that

Several successional transfers were spotted by XRPL Monitor over 6 hours ago, totalling an astounding 200 mln XRP in just three transactions.

Those were conducted between anonymous accounts. However, data provided by the Bithomp website which specializes in XRP transactions, says that all the wallets involved are linked to the OTCBTC cryptocurrency exchange.

As its website says, currently this is the major OTC crypto exchange in Asia.

XRP 200 mln

Large XRP fan expects institutional investors to step in

XRP enthusiast @RobertArtRobArt has shared with his 10,000 followers his thoughts on the XRP coin, saying that he expects institutional investors to eventually become interested in XRP.

They will be ‘pumping in billions’ and will help XRP reach trillions in market capitalization, he believes.

“Just recently when market cap was at $120 billion, that was nearly 60%. 1% of Black Rock’s assets. 1 %.”

“Institutional Investors will be pumping in billions. It’ll only be 1-20% of their capital and will result in XRP reaching trillions in market cap. Black Rock alone has $7.4 trillion under management. 1% of that is $74 billion. That’s 30% of entire crypto market cap today. #XRP”

Must Read
Ripple CEO Calls Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Mining 'Massive Waste' - READ MORE

One investor jumping off XRP

Crypto trader ‘D.I.Y Investing’ has taken to Twitter to tell the community that XRP is no longer his major investment focus. He admits that he remains excited by the prospects of the cryptocurrency. However, at the start of 2020, he expanded his portfolio to Tezos (XTZ) and Ethereum (ETH). Those assets have given him more profit than XRP so far.

Major crypto trader Scott Melker also recently posted that he had received a payment in XRP. The transaction arrived very fast, he admitted. However, in the comment thread, he said that he would prefer to not be paid in XRP anymore. Though, he did not explain why.

#Ripple News #Cryptoсurrency exchange
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

3Commas Trading Bot
3Commas Trading Bot
Recommended articles
200 Mln XRP Transaction Spotted on Asia’s Top Crypto Exchange

200 Mln XRP Transaction Spotted on Asia’s Top Crypto Exchange

Peter Schiff Named 'Most Clueless Bitcoin Nocoiner', Beats Warren Buffett

Peter Schiff Named 'Most Clueless Bitcoin Nocoiner', Beats Warren Buffett
Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Stay Above $10,000 After Halving? S2F Model Creator Shares His Take

Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Stay Above $10,000 After Halving? S2F Model Creator Shares His Take

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more