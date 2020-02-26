Back

Tron’s (TRX) Justin Sun Announces BitTorrent (BTT) File System Beta: What's New

📰 News
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 13:05
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Vladislav Sopov

    The BitTorrent File System is a decentralized data storage instrument from Tron Foundation. Justin Sun announced its Beta Mainnet release and unveiled its features

Cover image via www.instagram.com
Contents

Decentralized data storage is one of the most exciting blockchain use-cases so far. BTFS from BitTorrent, acquired by the Tron Foundation in 2018, pioneers many solutions in this sphere. Now, its Beta Mainnet is going live and they are inviting developers to enjoy it.

BTFS: the system and the token

According to an official announcement from the BitTorrent project, the new BTFS Mainnet v1.0.2 Beta upgraded its file sharing protocol to reach a new level of decentralization, scalability and user experience.

BTFS Beta Mainnet is live
Image via Twitter

With this update, the system is getting closer to being able to 

break the monopoly of all centralized forms of file uploading and downloading

The main feature of the new release is the integration of the BitTorrent Token (BTT) with the system. Now BTT is the native utility-token of the ecosystem and the core item of its tokenomics. As announced, an actor in BTFS can be either a Host or Renter by setting daemon to earn or spend BTT.

Must Read
Justin Sun Teases New BitTorrent Acquisition Announcement – Will It Be Steem? - READ MORE

In Q1, 2020, the BitTorrent team plans to bootstrap the commercial value of BTFS by launching a series of dApps atop its construction.

Is BTFS cheaper than EOS?

The developers behind the new release claim that the cost efficiency will be one of its 'killing features'. They say it's much more economic to store and share your data in BTFS than in EOS with its $150/MB pricing. 

Must Read
BitTorrent Debuts New Live Streaming Service - READ MORE

Also, the new version of the protocol has an unmatched level of reliability due to its state-of-the-art encoding methods and file-repair technologies accompanied by decentralized file sharing. This approach leaves no opportunity for denial-of-service attacks or other attempts to corrupt the data stored.

 

#BitTorrent (BTT) Token News
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Recommended articles
Why Is Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 12 Percent? Top Analyst Calls Its Safe Haven Status Into Question

Why Is Bitcoin (BTC) Price Down 12 Percent? Top Analyst Calls Its Safe Haven Status Into Question
Bitcoin (BTC) Hacker Victim Approved to Sue AT&T, Judge Takes His Side

Bitcoin (BTC) Hacker Victim Approved to Sue AT&T, Judge Takes His Side
Monero (XMR) to Implement New Technology to Become More Private

Monero (XMR) to Implement New Technology to Become More Private