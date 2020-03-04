Binance Freezes Trading, Community Demands Feedback

Back
Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court
📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 09:42
    Yuri Molchan

    The Binance exchange all of the sudden suspends trading. The crypto community and analyst Michael van de Poppe ask CZ to explain

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
On crypto Twitter, reports are emerging that the Binance exchange has frozen operations. No official announcement from CZ has yet been made, so the community, along with crypto analyst Michal van de Poppe, in particular, are demanding a statement from CZ.

After several people addressed him directly on Twitter, Changpeng Zhao finally stated that the issue is of a technical nature. Even though all trading operations have been suspended, the problem is not connected with assets.

Funds are safu, he tweets.

When Binance froze trading activity earlier this year, Michael van de Poppe was active in getting a report.

This time he again asked that CZ share an investigation report – this Saturday, March 7.

It seems that CZ is so busy working on launching Binance back online that he has blocked the CEO of OKEx Jay Hao, when he offered his help with the issue.

“Hey @cz_binance, technically Kafka is a message queue system for log, it's not enough for trading system thus the broker problem will always occur. Need help?”

#Binance News
Tether Gold (XAU₮) Reaches Market Cap of $21 Mln, Surpassing Biggest Rival

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 10:19
    Yuri Molchan

    The gold-pegged Tether stablecoin (XAU₮) has reached a market cap of $21 million, pulling ahead of its nearest rival and aiming to become the biggest gold-backed coin

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Tether Gold is a stablecoin backed by physical gold (XAU). Its market cap has recently grown over $21 mln, thus surpassing other digital assets that expose investors to XAU.

A press release shared with U.Today says that Tether Gold has now surpassed its closest peer, PAX Gold, in market cap and in investor demand.

Paolo Ardoino, the CTO at Tether, believes that in the near future the market cap of Tether Gold will reach at least $100 mln. He says:

“Tether Gold has had a really great start. But I believe that this is nothing in comparison to the potential of this new asset, especially in the context of increased investor interest in risk diversification and capital safety against political uncertainty.”

“Tether Gold offers diversification in terms of risk and volatility and I expect it to reach a market capitalization of at least $100 million.”

Over the past year, the spot price of gold went up by about 24 percent, hitting $1,603 per ounce. Various market data shows that investor interest in gold is growing.

#Tether News #Gold Price #Stablecoin
About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

