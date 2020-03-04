Binance Freezes Trading, Community Demands Feedback

Original article based on tweet

The Binance exchange all of the sudden suspends trading. The crypto community and analyst Michael van de Poppe ask CZ to explain

On crypto Twitter, reports are emerging that the Binance exchange has frozen operations. No official announcement from CZ has yet been made, so the community, along with crypto analyst Michal van de Poppe, in particular, are demanding a statement from CZ.

Hello @cz_binance,



Any news on the frozen Binance exchange?



It's 15 minutes already.



Thanks in advance,



Traders Community. — Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) March 4, 2020

After several people addressed him directly on Twitter, Changpeng Zhao finally stated that the issue is of a technical nature. Even though all trading operations have been suspended, the problem is not connected with assets.

Funds are safu, he tweets.

Trading paused due to a message broker issue. Working on it. — CZ Binance 🔶🔶🔶 (@cz_binance) March 4, 2020

System issue, not funds related. Funds are #SAFU. — CZ Binance 🔶🔶🔶 (@cz_binance) March 4, 2020

When Binance froze trading activity earlier this year, Michael van de Poppe was active in getting a report.

Must Read Matic (MATIC) Price Surges 27% Spurred by Indian Crypto Ban Recall - READ MORE

This time he again asked that CZ share an investigation report – this Saturday, March 7.

Wonderful!



Investigation report 2 will be posted Saturday? — Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) March 4, 2020

It seems that CZ is so busy working on launching Binance back online that he has blocked the CEO of OKEx Jay Hao, when he offered his help with the issue.

“Hey @cz_binance, technically Kafka is a message queue system for log, it's not enough for trading system thus the broker problem will always occur. Need help?”