Tron CEO Justin Sun Insists Warren Buffett Still Owns His BTC and TRX

📰 News
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 07:08
    Alex Dovbnya

    Justin Sun posts wallet addresses belonging to Warren Buffett to prove that he still owns BTC and TRX

Contents

Tron CEO Justin Sun has finally addressed Warren Buffett's embarrassing snub. 

In his tweet, the crypto whiz claims that the Oracle of Omaha still owns the phone he gifted him during the much-hyped dinner. Although, he concedes that it doesn't make Buffett "a crypto investor."

Sun reveals Buffett's crypto coffers   

As reported by U.Today, Buffett, the fourth richest person in the world, once again trashed cryptocurrencies for having zero value during his interview with CNBC's Becky Quick. This came just one month after Sun had a $4.6 mln dinner with the Berkshire Hathway CEO to convince him of the opposite.

Moreover, Buffett apparently forgot about the Samsung phone loaded with BTC and TRX that Sun gave him as a gift.

To save face, Sun tweeted that Buffett's crypto holdings are still intact and attached his wallet addresses to prove it. 

Meet WARRENCOIN 

During his CNBC interview, Buffett also jokingly suggested that he could issue his own cryptocurrency called "Warren Currency." His words were used as another marketing trick by Sun who now proposed to issue WARRENCOIN on the Tron blockchain without any monetary value. 

The likelihood of Buffett issuing his coin on Tron is infinitesimal given that the billionaire is yet to even acknowledge the project's existence.  

#TRON News #Justin Sun #Bitcoin News #Warren Buffett
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

