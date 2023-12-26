Advertisement
Total Shibarium BONE Transfers Exceeded 1 Million Transactions

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shibarium reaches major milestone despite stalemate in Shiba Inu ecosystem
Tue, 26/12/2023 - 12:42
Shibarium has hit a significant milestone, with BONE transfers surpassing the one million transaction mark. This achievement underscores the growing usage and utility of the Shibarium network, despite the shifting focus within the meme coin sector.

On-chain data for Shibarium illustrates steady growth in account creation and transaction volume, signaling a robust and active network. Accounts on the platform have seen a consistent upward trend, indicating increased adoption and a widening user base. Meanwhile, the number of active accounts and average transaction fees have maintained a stable pattern, suggesting a healthy network without the extreme volatility that can signal congestion or distress.

Shibarium data
Source: Shibariumscan

The surge in BONE transfers is particularly noteworthy given the evolving landscape of meme coins. Newer entrants have often been characterized by extreme volatility, drawing in users with the allure of high-risk, high-reward scenarios akin to gambling. In contrast, Shiba Inu's Shibarium seems to be positioning itself as a "more serious" asset within this playful category, focusing on developing a sustainable ecosystem with genuine utility.

This Is Exact Reason Why Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Will Make Crypto Market Explode

The performance of Shiba Inu itself has mirrored this transition. The token, which once rode the wave of speculative frenzy, is now seen as a more established player in the space. The growth in Shibarium's on-chain metrics indicates that while the buzz may have quieted down, the real work of building a functional network has been gaining traction.

This shift is reflected in the transaction growth chart, which has shown a steady increase without the sharp spikes characteristic of hype-driven activity. This indicates a gradual but consistent increase in the use of Shibarium for transactions, which is a healthy sign for long-term sustainability.

As Shiba Inu and Shibarium navigate the complex dynamics of the crypto world, the exceeded one million BONE transfer milestone is a beacon of the network's enduring appeal and functionality. It suggests that amid the frenzy of new coins with their volatile swings, there remains a place for assets and platforms focusing on building out their ecosystems and serving the practical needs of their communities.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

