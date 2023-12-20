Advertisement
AD

Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
The Layer-2 solution Shibarium sees an unstoppable utility surge and is quickly reaching new ATHs in its key metrics
Wed, 12/20/2023 - 15:14
Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, who prefers to call herself Lucie, has tweeted that the Layer-2 network Shibarium has reached a tremendous milestone in the overall transaction count and other major metrics.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the Shiba Inu price has staged a 4.21% increase within the last 24 hours.

Shibarium smashes new milestones

Lucie shared a screenshot from the Shibariumscan explorer to proudly show that the overall transaction count has surpassed the 150 million mark and currently stands at 151,107,552. This astounding amount of transactions has been made on it in relatively short period of time – slightly more than four months as Shibarium was launched and then relaunched in August.

Advertisement

Notably, as early as just two weeks ago, the total number of transactions showed 34 million, thus demonstrating almost 5x increase within fourteen days. As reported by U.Today on Tuesday, over the previous 24 hours, the increase constituted an impressive 1.7 million transfers.

Related
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange

Reasons behind this massive uprise 

The daily count of transactions on this blockchain is also high, showing 7,780,000 transactions – it has been showing roughly the same level since December 2 when this metric took a sudden major increase.

The total number of blocks on Shibarium has reached an impressive 2,215,473 by now with the average time necessary for generating each block being 5 seconds.

Such a quick rise in the transaction count can be explained by various factors, including the SHIB development team testing new features or the infrastructure stress test on Shibarium, an increased activity of users or perhaps a transactional utility uptick within the SHIB ecosystem.

The gargantuan increase in transactions means the SHIB developer team have quite a lot of BONE tokens for burning now, not directly but in the form of Shiba Inu coins, as the lead developer Shytoshi Kusama insisted last week in his comment on Twitter. Recently, a tremendous amount of SHIB – more than 8 billion – was burned in a single move by the developers. Not long before than they had also transferred approximately 8.2 billion SHIB to unspendable blockchain addresses.

A few other big SHIB burns are planned until the end of the year as the aforementioned BONE tokens will be converted into Shiba Inu and then sent out of circulation permanently.

#Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #BONE
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
2023/12/20 15:16
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Bitcoin Overcrowded? Peter Brandt's Explosive Take on BTC Price
2023/12/20 15:13
Bitcoin Overcrowded? Peter Brandt's Explosive Take on BTC Price
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound
2023/12/20 15:13
Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout in Sight, Analysts Point to Imminent Upside Surge
Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone
Shibarium Achieves Ground-Breaking Milestone
Bitcoin Overcrowded? Peter Brandt's Explosive Take on BTC Price
Bitcoin Overcrowded? Peter Brandt's Explosive Take on BTC Price
Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound
Bitcoin (BTC) Sends 84% Addresses to Profit After Dramatic Rebound
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 20
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
DOGE, SHIB Holders to Receive Big Christmas Bitcoin Giveaway From Top Exchange
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Surges Over 17% as Total Open Interest Hits $117.8 Million
XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
XRP Price Rally Ahead? New Hidden Technical Signal Is Here
SOL Price Skyrockets: Bears Liquidated Massively as Solana Dethrones XRP
SOL Price Skyrockets: Bears Liquidated Massively as Solana Dethrones XRP
Ethereum (ETH) Tests Major Breakout Zone, Analyst Anticipates $3,500 Target
Ethereum (ETH) Tests Major Breakout Zone, Analyst Anticipates $3,500 Target
Show all
Advertisement
AD