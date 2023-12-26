Advertisement
This Is Exact Reason Why Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Will Make Crypto Market Explode

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Spot Bitcoin ETF will bring a lot to the table, but not many know why exactly
Tue, 26/12/2023 - 9:02
This Is Exact Reason Why Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Will Make Crypto Market Explode
The possibility of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-approved spot Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is a simmering prospect that could catalyze an unprecedented expansion of the crypto market.

The integration of such an ETF within 401(k) plans could be a significant disruptor, unlocking crypto exposure for mainstream retirement savers and potentially channeling a portion of the $6 trillion assets under management (AUM) into 401(k) plans in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

BTCUSD Chart
Bitcoin/USD Chart by TradingView

The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF would mark a milestone shift in the accessibility of cryptocurrency as an investment class. By including a spot Bitcoin ETF in 401(k) lineups, companies would provide their employees with a regulated, familiar way to invest in the crypto market. This move would lower the barrier to entry for retirement savers who are convinced of Bitcoin's long-term potential.

Moreover, individual retirement accounts like solo 401(k)s and self-directed IRAs that allow for a broader selection of investment choices could also see a surge in crypto allocations. Such inclusion could dramatically increase the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, potentially even exceeding previous peaks.

When the total crypto market cap was above $1 trillion, Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $69,000. The influx of retirement funds could propel it to new heights, given the considerable gap between the crypto market's current valuation and potential new funds.

As for Bitcoin's most recent performance, the chart showcases resilience amid market volatility. The price action is currently hovering above key moving averages, suggesting sustained bullish sentiment. The series of higher lows indicates a potential accumulation phase, hinting at underlying strength on the market.

#Bitcoin
