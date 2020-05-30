Tweet-based article

Tone Vays, Willy Woo Assume Roger Ver Has Paid for This Vending Machine to Accept BCH Instead of Bitcoin

News
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 11:42
Yuri Molchan
Roger Ver published a video of someone paying with crypto at a HK vending machine. It accepts BCH, BNB and ETH, but not Bitcoin. Top Bitcoiners are speculating, why
Cover image via tonevays.com
Contents

On his Twitter page, prominent Bitcoin Cash supporter Roger Ver has published a video of someone (perhaps himself) using a vending machine in Hong Kong and paying with crypto.

However, Ver pointed out that the machine accepts BNB, ETH, BCH, etc, but not Bitcoin. Why is BTC not welcome here, he asked, immediately offering an answer – because of the BTC network falts which BCH does not have.

Top Bitcoiners Willy Woo and Tone Vays have offered their answers too.

Image via Twitter, @rogerkver

Related
Buying Some BNB Would Be Smart Bet: Roger Ver

Tone Vays: Has that vending machine company been paid?

In the video, a person is buying a face mask in Hong Kong and pays with Bitcoin Cash for it. He also shows that apart from BCH, the vending machine accepts Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH) and a few other cryptos, but not Bitcoin.

Famous Bitcoin trader Tone Vays was the first to respond that Roger Ver had probably paid the maker of these vending machines in order to get the BTC payments feature excluded, assumingly meaning this particular machine in the video.

Vays also doubts whether there have been many purchases with those altcoins since the video was made. And if there have been any altcoins spent there, he assumes, they were immediately sold out for the local fiat currency.

Related
Russia and China Want to Stop Their People from Buying Bitcoin: Investor Marius Landman

Willy Woo: lower-tier altcoins often pay to get access to ATMs

Trader and crypto entrepreneur Willy Woo has agreed to Vays assumption about buying this BTC removal.

Woo added that low-tier altcoins can often make their way into ATMs through their creators having to pay for it. And that raises questions of how centralized those crypto projects are, he added.

Image vie Twitter, @woonomic

 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies