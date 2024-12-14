Advertisement
    SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 515.33% — Will Price Follow Suit?

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu community tenaciously continues to move coins out of circulation, 70,605,175 SHIB torched in one go
    Sat, 14/12/2024 - 8:42
    SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 515.33% — Will Price Follow Suit?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Popular transaction tracker Shibburn, which monitors SHIB transfers to dead-end wallets, has shared that since last morning, the SHIB army has been actively shoveling meme coins into the virtual furnace of zero wallets.

    Their actions over the last day have triggered a significant rise in the daily burn rate. This happened while the price of the second largest meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, attempted to break out but failed to push through the resistance at $0.00002888.

    Burn rate jumps by 515%

    Data shared by the aforesaid source revealed that overnight, the SHIB burn rate skyrocketed by a massive 572.29%, with 72,847,617 SHIB locked in unspendable wallets. The largest single transfer to an “inferno” wallet contained 70,605,175 SHIB coins, and it was conducted roughly an hour ago. The second biggest one carried 1,724,757 SHIB 22 hours ago, according to Shibburn.

    The burn rate reading over the past week does not look so optimistic. A recently published Shibburn tweet shows that over the past seven days, the community has sent 94,189,104 SHIB to zero wallets.

    The majority of burns has all the time been made by SHIB users, where recently some new crypto projects have been stepping in to help as they burned several billion worth of SHIB.

    Article image
    Image via Shibburn

    The SHIB developer team itself claims that they also transfer roughly 400,000,000 Shiba Inu to unspendable blockchain addresses every month.

    SHIB price performance

    While the burn rate of the prominent meme cryptocurrency has shown a big increase, the price has so far failed to follow in its footsteps.

    SHIB has displayed a roughly 4% surge, testing the $0.00002888 resistance level, but then it pulled back and is changing hands at $0.00002848 at the time of writing this article.

    Still, the good news is that since Dec. 10, Shiba Inu has performed a more than 17% upward movement.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
