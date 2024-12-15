Advertisement
    Google Searches for XRP Explode

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP has seen massive surge in Google searches, but this trend already waning
    Sun, 15/12/2024 - 12:00
    Google Searches for XRP Explode
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to data provided by Google Trends, searches for the XRP cryptocurrency recently reached a new peak, overshadowing the 2017 peak.

    The Google Trends score is meant to display the overall search interest for a certain term on a scale from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating peak popularity.

    Ethereum (ETH), for comparison, displayed significantly lower search interest in December compared to XRP with 22 points.

    Bitcoin, however, was ahead of XRP in terms of search interest (43 and 28 points, respectively). The crypto king managed to generate a lot of headlines with its recent rally above $100,000. Hence, this amount of search interest is not surprising. Still, the cryptocurrency is far from achieving the level of popularity that it saw in early 2021 and, of course, late December 2017.

    XRP managed to attract a lot of attention from the general public because of its blistering rally that pushed the token close to the $3 mark. The token's market cap briefly topped $150 billion, which made the Ripple-affiliated token the third-biggest cryptocurrency in the world.

    However, a closer look at the search trend shows that the general public is gradually losing interest in the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency. A month-long trend shows a steep drop from the peak score of 100 to just 22. This shows that interest in the token started to taper off as soon as the price of the token started plateauing. Hence, it is safe to say that the search surge was likely a one-off event triggered by the price rally.

    According to CoinGecko data, XRP is currently changing hands at $2.43 after dropping by 0.8% over the past 24 hours.

    Despite its impressive rally, the token is still down 28.8% from the all-time peak reached by the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency as many as seven years ago.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

