U.Today Original Article

Buying Some BNB Would Be Smart Bet: Roger Ver

News
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 14:12
Yuri Molchan
U.Today spoke with Roger Ver and the former Bitcoin Jesus revealed some interesting things, including his high opinion of BNB and the way CZ runs the Binance ecosystem
Cover image via www.instagram.com
Contents

In a recent interview with U.Today, the prominent Bitcoin Cash advocate Roger Ver has revealed why he respects Changpeng Zhao (aka CZ) and why he believes that investing in BNB would be ‘a smart bet’.

‘People are really underestimating Binance Coin’

When asked about who has won the biggest amount of his respect in the crypto space, Roger Ver stated that, apart from respecting Vitalik Buterin, he believes CZ to be a great entrepreneur.

“So, of course, CZ has been an amazing entrepreneur in the space. Really just kudos to CZ for doing such an amazing job.”

The former Bitcoin Jesus also said that, in his view, investors and traders have been seriously underestimating BNB. He stated that BNB is similar to what Bitcoin was originally meant to be – electronic cash, which people would use instead of fiat.

“That's how Bitcoin started to get traction in the first place. People were using it to pay for things. Now people that are promoting Bitcoin mock people that want to pay with Bitcoin, but BNB is taking the right path, telling people to pay with BNB.”

Then Ver added:

“I think buying some BNB would be a smart bet.”

Related
Elon Musk: John McAfee May Be Nuts but His Tweets about COVID-19 Are “Fire-Emoji”

Other worthy crypto projects, as per Ver

Apart from Binance and BNB, Roger Ver mentioned Ethereum, DeFi and, of course, Bitcoin Cash.

“Ethereum's amazing. And DeFi should not be underestimated.”

Watch this space for the entire interview to be released Thursday of this week.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy