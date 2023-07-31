Shiba Inu Joins Elite Ranks After SHIB Market Cap Soars by Half Billion Dollars

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a stunning display of growth, Shiba Inu's token, SHIB, has surged in market capitalization by an astonishing half a billion dollars within a mere three days, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The meteoric rise was fueled by an impressive price surge of over 10%, catapulting the Shiba Inu token to new heights and firmly securing its place among the top performers on the crypto market.

With the conclusion of the last seven days of trading, SHIB emerged as the third ranking cryptocurrency among the top 100 largest crypto assets by performance. An achievement of this magnitude puts SHIB in an esteemed position, trailing behind only Bitcoin Gold (BCG) and Maker DAO (MKR).

Furthermore, the Shiba Inu token's triumph was not limited to ranking among the top performers. It ascended the overall ranking of all cryptocurrencies by capitalization, surging ahead to seize 14th place out of more than a staggering 1.8 million coins, per the portal's data.

Currently boasting a figure of $5.1 billion, SHIB's remarkable rise places it in an elite league, surpassing some of the world's well-known companies. Notably, its market cap has eclipsed that of Air France-KLM, one of the largest airlines globally, as well as the popular Lyft cab service, and even renowned Japanese manufacturer of photographic equipment Nikon.

In trying to find reasons for such a performance, one can attribute the rapid increase in the market capitalization of the Shiba Inu token to the fact that in the run-up to the release of Shibarium, its potential and utility had received widespread approval.