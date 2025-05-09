Advertisement
Advertisement

    Stellar Jumps 10%, Here's Why XLM Is Outperforming XRP in Key Metrics

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 9/05/2025 - 15:53
    Stellar and XRP rivalry takes on new twist as key growth markers skyrocket
    Advertisement
    Stellar Jumps 10%, Here's Why XLM Is Outperforming XRP in Key Metrics
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Stellar (XLM), the digital currency known as XRP’s rival, has recorded a significant uptick in key performance metrics. In the last 24 hours, XLM has outperformed XRP following its comparatively higher price and volume transacted by market investors in 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Breakout rally pushes Stellar ahead of XRP

    According to CoinMarketCap data, XLM gained momentum in a breakout rally from $0.2881 to its current market value. As of press time, the price of XLM was changing hands at $0.2982, which represents a 10.1% increase.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 04/25/2025 - 10:49
    Stellar (XLM) Eyes Golden Cross as Price Makes 10% Jump
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The uptick has renewed investors’ interest in the coin as the transaction trend has surged. Within the same period, trading volume has soared by 190.52% to $476.51 million.

    The XLM technical chart signals the potential for asset growth. As reported by U.Today, Stellar’s recent Head-and-Shoulders pattern teases a potential major breakout beyond what it is currently witnessing.

    Meanwhile, XRP has been unable to keep up with its rival on the crypto market. XRP’s price has increased by 5.94% within the same time frame to $2.34.

    While there has been a significant uptick in volume, it remains in the double-digit range compared to XLM. Investors have only increased trading volume by 48.37% to $7.26 billion.

    These figures are impressive but lag behind Stellar’s, which is soaring higher than XRP at the moment.

    Is utility and ecosystem growth behind Stellar’s edge?

    The large volume of XLM transactions gives it an edge over XRP. Notably, the XRP rival has been consistent over the past few days, as the ecosystem recently recorded 50 million XLM within 72 hours.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/02/2025 - 14:59
    $152,400,000 Stellar (XLM) in 24 Hours, XRP Rival Caught in Bull-Bear Showdown
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    This volume is increasing, suggesting that investors have renewed confidence in Stellar's future outlook and are betting on more growth.

    It appears that XLM is also becoming more useful for transfer payments as users explore its inexpensive transfer platform, which rivals that of XRP.

    #Stellar
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    May 9, 2025 - 15:47
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for May 9
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    May 9, 2025 - 15:38
    Cardano (ADA) Reversal Confirmed: What's Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stellar Jumps 10%, Here's Why XLM Is Outperforming XRP in Key Metrics
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for May 9
    Cardano (ADA) Reversal Confirmed: What's Next?
    Show all